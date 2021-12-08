Warren County
Kathy Horne, Lot 28, Kingston Pointe, fence.
Jason Duvall, 3128 Penns Chapel Road, single-family residence, $247,600.
Ryne Taulbee, Lot 10, Golden Ayr Estates, pool, $25,000.
Ryne Taulbee, Lot 10, Golden Ayr Estates, fence.
Harry Deal, Lot 151, Hunters Crossing, pool, $49,000.
Harry Deal, Lot 151, Hunters Crossing, fence.
Zack and Brittanie Dawson, Lot 12, Remington Place, pool, $64,000.
J. Todd and Vicky Carter, 780 East Henry Goad Road, pool, $55,000.
J. Todd and Vicky Carter, 780 East Henry Goad Road, fence.
Stephen Stephano, 10188 Russellville Road, single-family residence addition (master suite), $56,000.
Mark and Tammy Miller, Lot 120, The Summit, pool, $40,000.
G Stone Properties LLC, Lot 58, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Amanda Murphy and Justin Manship, Lot 121, Drakes Ridge, pool, $60,400.
Brandon McKinney, Lot 122, Drakes Ridge, pool, $60,800.
Brandt Cashion, Lot 3, Flossie Elkins subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Ruth Wright, Lot 18, Upton Farms, storage shed, $3,800.
Tillman Infrastructure, 1080 East Henry Goad Road, cellular tower, $250,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 225, The Summit, single-family residence, $510,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 67, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $358,000.
Plano Baptist Church, 600 Plano Richpond Road, paving, $5,700.
Jose Martinez, Lot 259, McCoy Place, fence.
Joseph and Donna Lyons, 3811 Browning Road, manufactured home, $103,000.
Black Oak Homes, 4225 Belle Rive Circle, single-family residence, $120,000.
Black Oak Homes, 4237 Belle Rive Circle, single-family residence, $120,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, 6421 East Haven Way, single-family residence, $195,000.
Stokes Homes, Lot 33, Poplar Grove, single-family residence, $425,000.
Stokes Homes, 8625 Pebblestone Lane, garage, $35,000.
Herman and Shannon Hall, 234 Crabtree Lane, garage, $10,000.
SBA Networks Services LLC, 3540 Garrett Hollow Road, cellular tower, $35,000.
Brian Davenport, 951 Richards Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Cory Ellis Construction LLC, 599 Mount Olivet Road, single-family residence, $170,000.
Alexander Ulm, 144 Beeler Ave., single-family residence, $185,000.
Alexander Ulm, 136 Beeler Ave., single-family residence, $200,000.
Alexander Ulm, 152 Beeler Ave., single-family residence, $200,000.
Elijah Properties LLC, 2818 Blue Level Road, demolition, $5,000.
Gregory and Melinda Elrod, 8841 Porter Pike, pool, $40,000.
David and Lynda Broderick, 2819 Ewing Bend Drive, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $80,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 26, Poplar Grove, single-family residence, $240,000.
Daniel and Adaline Crafton, 922 Old Zion Church Road, single-family residence, $425,000.
Robert and Laura Donoho, 412 Loving Road, single-family residence, $420,000.
Andy Gabbard, 498 Basham Road, single-family residence, $175,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 224, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $405,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 81, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $220,000.
Mirsad and Zejfa Turkovic, Lot 92, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.
Justin and Jamie Chaffin, Lot 56, Kelly Heights, two-family dwelling, $260,000.
Hany and Sydni Elhubishi, 262 Trammel Bend Lane, agriculture building, $25,000.
Billie Jo Parrish and William J. Spurgeon, 3771 Ky. 185, single-family residence, $152,000.
Black Rock Builders LLC, Lot 19, Cobblestone subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Phillip and Katherine Wheeler, Lot 27, Poplar Grove, single-family residence, $500,000.
Brittanee and Austin Moyers, 7185 Clover Hill St., pool, $96,000.
Josh and Adara Hammer, Lot 27, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $400,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 7468 Glasgow Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 80, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $330,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 97, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $328,000.
Roger Basham, 617 Detour Road, demolition, $100.
Heath Glass, 3236 Mount Olivet Road, garage, $15,400.
Harlan Construction, Lot 3, Matlock Farms, single-family residence, $425,000.
Paul and Gretchen Bush, Lot 87, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $580,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 667, Northridge, single-family residence, $120,000.
America’s Home Place Inc., 2093 Vance Lane, single-family residence, $303,746.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 107, South Oaks, single-family residence, $170,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 185, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $425,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 174, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $430,000.
John C. Helveston III, 1075 Moorman Lane, workshop, $100,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 108 Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $300,000.
Cristina and Aaron Lamar, 357 Mount Everest Way, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $88,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 71, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $355,000.
William and Nancy Blacketer, Lot 15, Spindletop subdivision, fence.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 2, Bell Property Development LLC, single-family residence, $120,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lots 4 and 56, South Oaks, two single-family residences each at a cost of $225,000.
Horizon Development Group, 1040, 1032, 1024, 1020, 1016, 1012, 1004, 1008, 996, 1000, 992, 950 Springfield Boulevard, 12 single-family residences each at a cost of $130,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lots 1 and 3, South Oaks, two single-family residences each at a cost of $225,000.
Chris Hamilton, 9146 Glasgow Road, fence.
Claudia Hernandez and David Martinez, Lot 23, Maplewood, fence.
Kyle and Kaleigh Davenport, Lot 150, South Glen Gables, $588,000.
Gary and Anita Grinstead, 231 Broadway St., short-term rental.
Gary and Anita Grinstead, 335 Kentucky St., short-term rental.
Bowling Green
Capstone Project Services PLC (Kroger, alter commercial interior), 711 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $350,000.
Williams Construction, 724 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 106, residential building, $129,282.
Sai Group (Electrify America, four canopies), 350 Corvette Drive, commercial building, $65,000.
BG Constructors LLC, 626 Village Way, Lot 4-14, residential building, $325,000.
Tremayne Taylor (alter, repair single-family residence, back porch area, steps/landing), 976 Coombs Drive, residential building, $2,500.
Signs Express (Iglesia Bautista Fundamental, new pole sign), 1124 Vine St., sign.
M. Norris Construction, 669 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 36, residential building, $130,000.
M. Norris Construction, 673 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 37, residential building, $130,000.
Karl Fischer (demolition, storage building), 107 Riverview Drive, demolition, $400.
Signature Signs Inc. (Pennyrile Home Medical, new attached sign), 830 Fairview Ave., sign.
Storage Solutions, 1333 Production Ave., commercial building, $37,500.
All Seasons Pools (Philip Walden, new pool within existing fence), 988 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $77,000.
Williams Associates Architects (Summit Title, alter commercial interior), 1131 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $300,000.
JC Brewer Construction, 179 Walnut Creek Drive, site work, $773,000.
Joseph Jessup (Live the Dream, add/alter single-family residence, carport to bedroom), 619 Old Morgantown Road, residential building, $10,000.
BBD Corp. (Sleep Number, Carlin Development, alter commercial interior), 1780 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $419,713.