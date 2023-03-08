Warren County
Ryan Renfro, 4462 Porter Pike, storage shed, $500.
Jeff and Erica Whalin, 11865 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, deck, $3,000.
James Butler, 1293 Red Pond Road, single-family residence, $215,000.
Justin Beckwith, Lot 92, Kelly Heights subdivision, fence.
Kiritkumar Patel, Lot 66, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $800,000.
Garry Hester, 974 Antioch Church Road, single-family residence, $800,000.
Garry Hester, 974 Antioch Church Road, single-family residence, workshop, $26,000.
Elsad Turkovic, Lot 209, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Cody Francis, 9222 Morgantown Road, single-family residence, $188,000.
Titan Construction LLC, 8800 Merrill St., single-family residence, $225,000.
Roger and Kathy Cook, 2703 North Campbell Road, manufactured home, $129,214.
Timothy and Ginger Colovos, Lot 277, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Johnny Tarter, 1192 Meng Road, single-family residence, $322,000.
Johnny Tarter, 1192 Meng Road, workshop, $29,000.
Johnny Tarter, 1224 Meng Road, single-family residence, $319,000.
Johnny Tarter, 1224 Meng Road, workshop, $29,000.
Johnny Tarter, 2206 Richards Road, single-family residence, $322,000.
Johnny Tarter, 2206 Richards Road, workshop, $29,000.
Raven Construction, 8801 Merrill St., single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $5,000.
Buddy and Janice Peebles, 520 McCoy Place Drive, single-family residence remodel, $1,000.
Brian and Angela Butler, 10115 Glasgow Road, garage, $30,750.
William and Terry Bush, 5595 Browning Road, manufactured home, $125,000.
Brandon and Staci Greer, 787 Old Greenhill Road, agriculture building, $71,135.
Hammer Homes, Lot 51, McClellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 46, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $222,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 47, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $215,000.
Kaili Tranberg and Brandon Panchyshyn, 1825 Bristow Road, business, $7,000.
Pyles Homes LLC, Lot 32, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Darri Pinerola, 2353 Riverside Benleo Road, single-family residence, $80,000.
Chris and Shanna Bowers, 934 Montclair Drive, poolhouse, $40,000.
Royal Investments BG LLC, Lot 75, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Raven Construction, Lot 76, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 586 Claypool Boyce Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
71 Holdings LLC, Lot 11, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $161,000.
Reathel and Kimberly Moore, 1493 Huron Way, storage shed, $150.
Handy Homes LLC, Lots 3, 4 and 5, McDaniel subdivision, three single-family residences each at a cost of $165,000.
William and Dominique Payne, 1045 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence remodel (bathroom), $400.
Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 42-1, The Vinings subdivision, single-family residence $381,280.
Jeffrey Powell, 714 Old Tram Road, two-family dwelling, $210,000.
Ronald and Deborah Moore, 2262 Lodge Hall Road, short-term rental.
Sai Sai LLC, 8672 Nashville Road, sign, $4,500.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lots 252 and 253, McLellan Crossing subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $165,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 101, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $257,450.
Goodall Homes, Lot 102, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $280,850.
Goodall Homes, Lot 8, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, single-family residence, $229,940.
Goodall Homes, Lot 6, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, single-family residence, $200,940.
JDA Construction, Lot 214, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Christopher and Susan Osborn, Threlkel Ferry Road, agriculture building, $68,500.
Southern Brothers Homes, Lot 268, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Ashley Keefer and Joel Stotts, 3237 Meadowview Ave., storage shed, $9,900.
Brandi Banks and Brandon Cardwell, 483 Morehead Road, garage, $40,778.
Bruce and Vickie Reafsnider, 9341 Poplar Grove Court, pool, $81,800.
Bruce and Vickie Reafsnider, 9341 Poplar Grove Court, fence.
Jonathan Moran, 3047 Yearling Ave., paving, $8,400.
LB Shaver Properties LLC, 2920 Porter Pike, single-family residence remodel, $70,000.
Susana Aguirre Rios, 364 Pruitt Road, agriculture building, $20,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 34, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.
James and Chelsea Whitley, Lot 521, Northridge subdivision, fence.
Craig Mayes, 3153 Gablewood Ave., pool, $50,000.
Jeff and Jessica McClanahan, 321 Sierra Nevada Way, pool, $60,000.
Tony Henon Construction, Lot 196, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $270,000.
Henon Properties LLC, Lot 195, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $247,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 23, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $415,576.
Front Row Properties LLC, Lot 64, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.
Ryan and Jessica Broyles, 2570 Browning Road, pool, $55,000.
Southern Brothers Homes, Lot 269, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
CTJ Property Development LLC, Lot 17, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Red Ladder Construction, Lot 64, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, 399 Standard Ave., single-family residence, $279,940.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 25, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 26, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc.. Lot 33, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $179,000.
Front Row Properties LLC, Lot 65, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.
Edgehill Farms Inc., 302 Laurel St., commercial storage, $233,000.
Bluegrass Building Consultants LLC, Lot 77, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $420,000.
Yogi Construction Inc., 5893 Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Odessa Rhea and Aaron Carter Duggin, 111 Emerald Court, fence.
David and Erin Eubank, 261 Alvaton Greenhill Road, storm damage (accessory structure), $50,000.
Richard Wade and Alicia Kelly Hartsock, 530 Rockfield Browning Road, single-family residence addition, $90,000.
Tony Moore, 2816 Carriage Hill Drive, garage, $20,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 7, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $414,375.
William Wentzel, 237 Wayne Watt Road, storage shed, $15,000.
James Norelius, 1682 New Cut Road, pool, $30,000.
James Norelius, 1682 New Cut Road, pool barrier, $4,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 33, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.
Bowling Green
Verizon Wireless by Clark Quinn, 555 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $255,332.
Bell Vue Properties, site work, $100,000.
Akins Construction (International Center of Kentucky, new commercial building), 806 Kenton St., commercial building, $915,489.
Charles Drane (new pool), 2116 Nashville Road, pool, $65,000
Wehr Constructors (Boys & Girls Club, kitchen renovation), 260 Scotts Way, $146,2220.
WS Coleman Co. Inc. (Owls Head Alloys, add to commercial building, scale house), 187 Mitch McConnell Way, commercial building, $55,000.
Rob Jones Construction, 1368 Burr Oaks Drive, Lot 2, residential building, $400,000.
Finishes by Design (Ross Medical, alter commercial interior), 1724 Rockingham Ave., Suite 101, commercial building, $192,388.
Storage Solutions (Ball Metal Bev. Container Corp., alter commercial interior, six bays of pallet rack), 1333 Production Ave., $27,700.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 617 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 207, residential building, $211,752.
Brittney Petty (alter single-family residence, closing in carport), 1227 Stubbins St., residential building, $1,200.