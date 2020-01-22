Bowling Green
William D. Curtis, 1729 Sherwood Way, residential building, $12,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 1200 Broadway Ave., demolition, $5,000.
King Contracting, 106 E. 13th Ave., residential building, $75,000.
David A. Youse, architect, 924 Broadway Ave., site work, $120,885.
Print Plus Designsz, 1216 Broadway Ave., sign.
B ’NR Realty LLC, 781 Alders Cove St., residential building, $120,000.
Shoe Show (alter commercial interior), 2625 Scottsville Road, Spc. 518, commercial building, $21,295.
Chris Brown/Knox Manor Apartments, 550 Winfield Drive, commercial building, $25,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 845 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $250,772.
Signature Signs (Wilkins Insurance), 1548 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Sunbelt Construction, 1831 Cave Mill Road, site work, $300,000.
Living River Homes & Company (Men’s Health Clinic), 661 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $8,920.
Room in the Inn, Bowling Green (add to commercial building, handicap ramp access), 1033 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $1.
Neon Campus (Coldwell Banker), 753 Bakersfields Way, Apt. 0102, sign.
Neon Campus (Aaron’s), 660 U.S. 31-W By-Pass,. sign.
Countryside Village Mobile Home Park, 936 Shive Lane, Lot 103, mobile home.
Curt Rafferty, 6553 Nashville Road, site work, $150,000.
Denham Blythe, 487 Central Ave., site work, $975,000.
Zips Car Wash, 453 Campbell Lane, temporary sign.
McGown TV, 1011 E. 10th Ave., temporary sign.
World Finance, 390 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
