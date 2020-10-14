Bowling Green
Texas Roadhouse (Farmers Investment Co. Inc.), 3353 Nell O’Bryan Court, commercial building, $750,000.
Signature Signs, 911 Searcy Way, sign.
Ma Wa, 626 Sterling Court, residential building, $400.
Daniels Construction, 5501 Aquifer Court, Lot 19, fence, $9,300.
Henson Contracting, 778, 790, 810 and 814 River Birch Road, four residential buildings each at a cost of $100,000.
DB Contracting, 134 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $180,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling Inc. (add/alter single-family residence, enclose porch/add roof), 3329 Kami Drive, residential building, $35,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. (new single-family residence, Lot 134), 875 Loebner Ave., residential building, $263,784.
Williams Construction (single-family residence, Lot 69, River’s Landing Edge), 819 River Birch Court, residential building, $129,282.
Omer Mustafic (add to single-family residence, enclose porch), 910 Hidden Creek St., residential building, $1,800.
Arco Design Build, 208 Technology Way, site work, $1,539,386.
Infinity Pipeline Inc., 340 Mitch McConnell Way, site work, $500,000.
Pool & Spa Depot, 1661 Camden Court, pool, $33,000.
Noemi J. Bonham (single-family residence, Lot 58-1), 336 Glen Lily Road, residential building, $90,000.
Enterprise Holdings, 2314 Russellville Road, sign.
Newcomb Oil Co., 1847 Cave Mill Road, sign.
B&B Cleaning, 4861 Russellville Road, sign.
Cirque Entertainment, 2625 Scottsville Road, tent.
