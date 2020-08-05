Bowling Green
Matt Drewes (Stifel, alter commercial interior, Suite 204), 1131 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $440,000.
Signature Signs (Little Fox Bakery), 401 Park Row, sign.
M&S REH LLC, 1152 Crewdson Drive, residential building, $3,000.
M&S REH LLC, 1156 Crewdson Drive, residential building, $3,000.
North Central Telephone Corp., 663 Plano Road, commercial building, $70,000.
Nihad Zahirovic, 2609 Thames Valley Close Court, residential building, $5,500.
Jagoe Homes, 810 Saucer Court, residential building, $217,840.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 1457 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $35,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 876 Star Ave., residential building, $283,528.
Hatbro (Ace Hardware), 709 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $90,000.
Williams Construction, 754 River Birch Road, residential building, $110,136.
Williams Construction, 762 River Birch Road, residential building, $110,136.
Mylinda Brown, 1313 Richland Way, site work, $3,570.
Williams Construction, 770 River Birch Road, residential building, $110,136.
Diana Zamora, 1422 Boulder Court, residential building, $1,500.
Chestnut Properties, 613 Meadowlawn Ave., residential building, $11,000.
WAKY Signs (BG Uniforms), 600 State St., sign.
Houston Natcher, 614 Meadowlawn Ave., residential building, $7,500.
WAKY Signs (Vanna Nail Spa), 1971 Cave Mill Road, sign.
Warren County
BCTA Properties LLC, 344 Dye Ford Road, business, $100,000.
BCTA Properties LLC, 344 Dye Ford Road, business, $80,000.
Lucas and Amanda Hughes, 125 Main St., fence, $5,200.
Somsy and Phuangphet Manivong, Lot 2, Legacy Pointe, fence, $2,000.
Jessica Crump and Russell Anderson, Lot 5, Owens Saw Mill Inc. property, business, $15,000.
Bobbie and Marceeda Jones, Lot 105, Coalition Estates, fence, $2,500.
Joshua and Rachel Morrison, Lot 1, Poplar Grove, in-ground pool, $35,000.
Cheyenne Pejic, Lot 287, Springfield subdivision, fence, $2,200.
Stephen and Cheryl Beck, Lot 95, Sutherland Farms, fence, $4,000.
Leslie Hazel, Lot 235, Springfield subdivision, fence, $2,500.
Aaron and Loretta Gaddis, 317 Wimpee Smith Road, meter pole.
Robert Overturf, Lot 19, Fox Run Trail, fence, $6,500.
Jordyn Trimble and Megan Atwell, Lot 486, Northridge, fence, $6,500.
Thomas and Mary Jane Kelley, 269 Collett Bridge Road, fence, $4,900.
Amanda and Billy Rich, 549 Vance Lane, fence, $3,200.
Stepworks, Lot 8, Elk Creek Farms, sign, $2,300.
Allison Marie Haralson, Lot 55, Countryside Manor, fence, $4,300.
George and Wendy Stewart, Lot 4, Lake Ayre Estates, fence, $4,600.
Mike Howe & Son Custom Building Inc., Lot 10, The Heritage, single-family residence, $320,000.
Jennifer Clay, 335 Petty Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 11, The Heritage, single-family residence, $260,000.
Matthew and Kenneth Keith, 1355 Peachtree Lane, above-ground pool, $8,000.
Isenberg Properties LLC, 9305 Russellville Road, sign, $3,500.
Earl and Rosemary Barnett, 3400 Porter Pike, storage shed, $12,000.
Sydney Hitchel, Lot 50, McKinney Farms, fence, $8,000.
Craig and Terry Jenkins, 5626 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, barn, $85,000.
Jimmy and Jennifer Dile, 610 Whitlock Road, single-family residence, $70,000.
Karrie Lee Cash, Lot 159, McCoy Place, in-ground pool, $35,000.
Julianna Waller-Swiebel and Carlos Martinez, Lot 1, Myatt Farms, single-family residence, $6,800.
Donald and Phyllis Fisher, Lot 427, Northridge, fence, $4,500.
Larry Finley, 2926 Matlock Old Union Road, single-family residence, $420,000.
Michael and Jana Young, Lot 72, Meadowview, in-ground pool, $41,000.
Vanessa Jimenez, Lot 171, Ashmoor Parke-in-ground pool, $32,785.
Jeffery and Lisa Parson, Lot 51, Ivan Downs, in-ground pool, $10,000.
Alija Alemic, Lot 60, September Lakes, poolhouse, $15,000.
Danielle and Ian Miller, 2299 Dye Ford Road, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $11,000.
Steven and Janet Ramsey, 1591 Murphy Road, in-ground pool, $10,000.
Samir Silahic, 716 Old Tram Road, porch, $20,000.
Jade Gabriel and Joshua Paul Martin, 1418 Bethel Lane, manufactured home, $65,000.
David and Sherry Moore, 1292 Whalen Road, single-family residence, $225,000.
Jonathan and Natalie Bromer, Lot 39, September Lakes, single-family residence, $420,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 39, Blevins Farm, single-family residence, $381,502.
Kevin and Marilyn Glenn, 2297 Youngs Ferry Road, in-ground pool, $18,000.
RMC Holdings LLC, 3366 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $90,000.
RMC Holdings LLC, 3394 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $90,000.
Michael and Tory Deel, 6732 Barren River Road, single-family residence, $225,000.
Timothy and Kendra Minton, 2222 Pondsville Road, storage shed, $10,000.
Brad and Leslie Davidson, 377 Luther Lawrence Road, in-ground pool, $20,000.
Joshua Hansen, 2211 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $30,000.
BG Constructors LLC, Lot 16, The Heritage, single-family residence, $230,000.
Bradley and Brooklyn Brown, Lot 29, Belle Haven, in-ground pool, $35,000.
Jennifer and Randy Robison, 615 Aaron Road, above-ground pool, $6,000.
Scott and Carrie Huffer, 2478 Plano Road, in-ground pool, $40,000.
James and Sue Lofton, Lot 306, Hidden River Estates, in-ground pool, $45,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 91, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $113,392.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 128, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $125,590.
Wade and Brandi Watson, Lot 62, Fairvue Farm, garage, $28,000.
Keith and Chonda White, Lot 2, Hunters Hill, barn, $25,000.
Southern Saw Homes LLC, 5196 Mount Olivet Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Jeffrey and Laurie Norris, 1506 Cooper Dearing Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jeffrey and Laurie Norris, 1506 Cooper Dearing Road, garage, $30,000.
Richard and Madonna Eubanks, 1124 Bratcher Road, barn, $16,000.
Sweets Design Build, Lot 247, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $240,000.
Sweets Design Build, Lot 244, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $260,000.
Emmett L. Woods Jr., 1846 Old Zion Church Road, workshop, $55,000.
Emmett L. Woods Jr., 1846 Old Zion Church Road, barn, $45,000.
Emmett L. Woods Jr., 1846 Old Zion Church Road, barn, $85,000.
Sharon Carter and Romeo Branco, Lot 329, Springfield, paving, $5,000.
Joshua and Karen Hall, Lot 12, Western Heights, single-family residence, $35,000.
Joshua and Karen Hall, Lot 12, Western Heights, garage, $55,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 26, The Heritage, single-family residence, $190,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 27, The Heritage, single-family residence, $220,000.
Barry McIntosh, 528 Foxmoor Drive, in-ground pool, $60,000.
John Russell, 1461 Matlock Road, covered patio, $11,400.
Brooke Brizendine, Lot 161, Hidden River Estates, fence, $3,100.
Brandon and Melanie Gentry, 140 Stagecoach Ave., deck, $3,000.
Mitchell and Samantha Webster, Lot 34, Hillwood Estates, above-ground pool, $7,500.
Joe Martin, New Cut Road, single-family residence, $70,000.
Charles and Sheila Richardson, Lot 39, Claiborne Farms, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $30,000.
James and Heather Davenport, Lot 26, Stuart Farm, in-ground pool, $42,750.
Jeff Wimpee, 7865 Russellville Road, barn addition, $10,000.
Jeff Wimpee, 7865 Russellville Road, barn addition, $20,000.
Jerry and Ann Woolbright, 8309 Barren River Road, manufactured home, $85,000.
Sharon Woods, 8511 Old Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $45,000.
JDA Construction LLC, Lot 34, The Heritage, single-family residence, $205,000.
Shane and Brenda Holinde, Lot 154, Coalition Estates, fence, $1,600.
Amanda and David Rupsch, 2868 H.E. Johnson Road, sunroom, $18,000.
Kasey King and Donald Scott, Lot 13, Kingston Pointe, in-ground pool, $14,500.
Mike Howe & Son Custom Building Inc., Lot 39, The Heritage, single-family residence, $320,000.
Adeyemi and Tolulope Akangbe, Lot 188, McCoy Place, fence, $5,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 603, Northridge, single-family residence, $100,000.
David and Linda Croslin, 5844 Cemetery Road, storage shed, $8,600.
David and Christine Keltner, 904 Ben T. Johns Road, barn, $20,650.
Bonnie Woosley and Jonathan McGuire, 2408 Bluegrass Drive, single-family residence, $30,000.
Brad Harper, 218 North Hewitt Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
MNC Inc., Lot 3, Northview Farms, single-family residence, $100,000.
Ronald Martin and Cary Hayes, Lot 46, The Heritage, single-family residence, $220,000.
David and Gloria Crabtree, 3818 Iron Bridge Road, barn, $4,000.
Justin and Sabrina Pate, Lot 120, Northridge, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $16,800.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 229, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $265,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 228, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $265,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 226, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $265,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 227, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $265,000.
Jonathan and Wendy Blankenship, 254 L.C. Carr Road, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Derrick Ellis, 536 Hadley Cohron Road, barn, $32,000.
Donovan and Devin Dame, Lot 43, Fairvue Farm, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Susan Doggette, Lot 99, South Glen Gables, in-ground pool, $40,739.
Chastity and George Fant III, Lot 168, South Glen Gables, in-ground pool, $41,727.
Aniello and Bobbie Jo Infante, Lot 123, Drakes Ridge, in-ground pool, $40,867.
Christopher and Alicia McKinney, Lot 48, Fairvue Farm, in-ground pool, $43,736.
Jeremy and Elizabeth Smith, Lot 26, Fairvue Farm, in-ground pool, $47,091.
Janet and Thomas Heckinger Jr., Lot 2, Rolling Acres, storage shed, $6,000.
Dennis and Regina Palmer, 3976 Iron Bridge Road, storage shed, $800.
Colton and Megan Isaacs, 454 Sledge Road, single-family residence, $283,550.
Dan and Tawnya Morgan, 502 Sledge Road, single-family residence, $399,000.
William Phelps, 1400 Blue Level Providence Road, garage, $5,000.
William and Treasa Dunning, 7885 Barren River Road, manufactured home, $133,487.
Gabrielle Roberts and Holden Flener, 8396 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, $250,000.
Ricky and Cynthia Sowders, 249 Jason Drive, garage, $7,000.
Alen and Semsija Madesko, Lot 146, McCoy Place, in-ground pool, $25,000.
Larry and Anita Proffitt, 1925 Mount Lebanon Road, garage, $20,000.
Stephen and Amanda Brooks, 700 Rigelwood Lane, single-family residence, $105,000.
Randy and Leslie Johnson, 260 Jack Johnson Road, in-ground pool, $43,000.
Christa Frost, Lot 210, McCoy Place, in-ground pool, $48,000.
Ben and Rhonda Johnson, Lot 207, McCoy Place, in-ground pool, $44,000.
AM Builders, Lot 108, Meadowview, single-family residence, $250,000.
Titan Construction, Lot 188, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $105,000.
Harlan Construction, Lot 19, Matlock Farms, single-family residence, $300,000.
Logan Cherry, 1263 Claypool Boyce Road, single-family residence, $90,000.
Bennie Jones Construction, Lot 42, Breckenridge, single-family residence, $225,000.
Lillian Escobedo and Rigoberto Padron, Girkin Road, garage, $1,500.
John and Annette Blankenship, Lot 34, Copperfield, garage addition, $31,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 591, Northridge, single-family residence, $95,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 590, Northridge, single-family residence, $98,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 562, Northridge, single-family residence, $90,000.
Christopher and Kelly Meredith, 225 Hillwood Drive, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Gary Peerce, 439 Richardsville Road, barn, $13,600.
James Asbury, Lot 59, Legacy Pointe, in-ground pool, $32,648.
Latrell Halcomb, Lot 289, Northridge, fence, $7,500.
William and Diane Carver, 2555 Hunts Bend Road, barn, $49,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC, 2783 Winstar Court, single-family residence, $165,000.
James and Alma Clubb, 5242 Porter Pike, in-ground pool, $43,000.
James and Laura Jones, 4171 Iron Bridge Road, in-ground pool, $43,000.
James and Betty Flora, Lot 27, Serenity Estates, garage, $18,000.
G Stone Properties LLC, Lot 47, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $175,000.
J and R Contracting LLC, Lot 34, South Oaks, single-family residence, $145,000.
J and R Contracting LLC, Lot 35, South Oaks, single-family residence, $145,000.
Kathryn Murphy, Lot 3, Southern Hills, deck, $4,300.
