Warren County
NPG Properties, 1203 Melody Ave., single-family residence, $185,000.
Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 11, Hardcastle Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $550,000.
Siegert Homes, Lot 25, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $255,000.
Siegert Homes, Lot 20, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $255,000.
Tiffany Rutledge, 583 Rocky Hill Road, short-term rental.
Shelby and Stephen Hoffman, 1294 Pondsville Road, fence.
NPG Properties, Lots 21, 45 and 47, Harmony subdivision, three single-family residences each at a cost of $185,000.
Neil and Laura Holt, 7106 Shelton Lane, deck, $8,000.
NPG Properties, 1272 Melody Ave., single-family residence, $185,000.
Joey Walden and Tammy Taylor-Walden, 1586 Blue Level Providence Road, pool, $64,800.
Joey Walden and Tammy Taylor-Walden, 1586 Blue Level Providence Road, fence.
Jared and Amber Nugent, 1165 Teal St., single-family residence, $1,225,000.
Jared and Amber Nugent, 1165 Teal St., poolhouse, $200,000.
Larry and Rebecca McRaney, 1759 Larmon Mill Road, agriculture building, $850.
Lance and Janette Schoenbaum, 452 Eden Road, single-family residence, $50,000.
Mary Propes-Reynolds, 569 Beech Bend Road, single-family residence remodel (bathroom), $200,000.
Debbie Dodson, 3010 Bill Dedmon Road, manufactured home, $89,506.
Dillon and Olivia Oliver, 3792 Ky. 185, single-family residence, $300,000.
Dillon and Olivia Oliver, 3792 Ky. 185, garage, $50,000.
SJV Properties, Lot 5, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $198,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 6, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 7, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $196,000.
Ken and Dori Broostin, 616 W.E. Cole Road, single-family residence, $490,000.
Crimson Ridge Development LLC, 10344 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 19, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Taylor Kiser and Julie Ballance, 439 South Chalybeate Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
Paula Hudson and Danny Davidson, 1094 Benleo Road, pool, $50,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 2, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 106, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $476,294.
Tony and Shauna Leis, 264 Claypool-Alvaton Road, garage, $50,000.
Kimberly Bowman, 148 Red Pond Road, Unit 2, manufactured home, $123,920.
BTC Properties LLC, 6448 Scottsville Road, demolition, $16,500.
Kathy Oglesby, 138 Greta Drive, single-family residence addition (garage), $50,000.
Kyle and Magen Woosley, 6836 Buddy Miller Drive, single-family residence, $850,000.
Tim and Tina Garton, Lot 105, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $445,000.
Jasmin and Sabaheta Muratovic, 246 Spindletop Drive, fence.
Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 52, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $189,900.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 15, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $410,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 193, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $247,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 86, Stagner Farms subdivsion, single-family residence, $353,837.
Sharon Carter and Romeo Branco, 1013 Bluebell Way, storage shed, $5,000.
Hill Country Homes LLC, Lot 67, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 178, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 177, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 43, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Gregory and Glenda Young, 6284 Ky. 185, business, $5,000.
Allison Merideth, 3100 Meadowlawn Ave., pool, $8,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 213, Stagner Farms subdivision, $391,004.
Jonathan and Kendra Harris, 719 Winston Road, single-family residence, $352,000.
Betsy Lewis and Jeffrey Harned, 6672 Cemetery Road, agriculture building, $5,000.
NPG Properties, 1230 Melody Ave., single-family residence, $185,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 247, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
Jan and Lisa Tuttle, 3236 Meadowview Ave., single-family residence remodel (kitchen), $50,000.
Colin and Courtney Manley, 904 Ben Thomas Road, single-family residence, $315,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 145, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
St. Jude Dream Home, Lot 146, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 22, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Harrison Zoellner, 893 Hunts Lane, single-family residence, $165,000.
Michael Natcher, 174 H.R. Whitlock Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Colby and Angela Murray, 62 Pikes Peak Way, single-family residence remodel (living space), $1,000.
Brittanee and Austin Moyers, 5349 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, demolition, $5,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 200, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $392,434.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 97, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Robert and Connie Vincent, 780 College St., single-family residence addition (sunroom), $120,000.
Fred and Christine Siegle, 802 Aristides Drive, single-family residence addition (sunroom), $60,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 179 McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 46, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Paul and Monique Withrow, 1345 Warrior Lane, single-family residence remodel (closet), $500.
Shathan McCoy, 521 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $595,000.
Heath and Amanda May, 1050 Hays Lodge Road, manufactured home, $189,900.
Terry and Linda Cornell, 4558 Petros Road, pool, $69,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 37, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 87, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Brandon and Jessica Pearson, Lot 10, Henson subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Addison Family Living Trust, 1236 Richpond-Rockfield Road, single-family residence addition, $20,000.
Charles and June Hendrick, 1690 Sunnyside Gotts Road, storm damage (repair only), $7,000.
Merim and Nermina Becirovic, 633 Masters Way, single-family residence addition, $3,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 88, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lots 205 and 159, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $227,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 189, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $251,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 160, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Pamela and Allen Martin, 131 Porter Court, garage, $70,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 163, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
Everett Bunch, 1732 Riverside Benleo Road, single-family residence, $265,000.
Janice and Buddy Peebles, 520 McCoy Place Drive, paving, $500.
Janice and Buddy Peebles, 520 McCoy Place Drive, paving, $350.
Janice and Buddy Peebles, 520 McCoy Place Drive, deck, $30,000.
Mirsada Osmanovic and Mirnes Muminovic, 977 Old Dearing Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
William and Kelly Oliver, Lot 78, Stagner Farms subdivision, fence.
Bowling Green
MJM Architects (Gary Conway), 1748 Westpark Drive, commercial building, $750,000.
Signature Signs (KK Asian Restaurant, new attached non-illuminated sign), 104 Old Morgantown Road, sign.
Mary and Eric Rappin (new pool with existing fence), 129 Wilderness Trace Court, pool, $50,000.
Chris Page (single-family residence demolition), 315 State St., demolition, $8,500.
Decker Services (new pool and move existing fence), 817 Albemarle St., pool, $80,000.
Kentucky Veterans (Veterans Alliance Center, new attached illuminated sign), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Stadium Park Plaza, lobby/elevator area), commercial building, $182,529.
Robert Nealy (alter single-family residence), 1177 Vine St., residential building, $2,000.
Taibos Landing LLC (new four-plex, buildings 1, 2 and 3), 474 Glen Lily Road, three commercial buildings each at a cost of $420,000.
Gary Trucking (Mak Development, total demolition of single-family residence), 3503 Nashville Road, demolition, $11,000.
Gary Trucking (Mak Development, total demolition of single-family residence), 3509 Nashville Road, demolition, $12,000.
Interior Demolition Specialist (Beech Holdings, total demolition of single-family residence), 135 College St., demolition.
Beech Holdings (total demolition of single-family residence), 418 E. 2nd Ave., demolition, $4,000.