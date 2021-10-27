Bowling Green
Houchens Restaurants (Sonic, new commercial building), 1901 Russellville Road, commercial building, $1,500,000.
BR Development, 117 Owmby Way, Lot 44, site work, $80,000.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC, 1 Fruit of the Loom Drive, commercial building, $9,660,792.
Burkmann Feeds (new grain bin), 1239 Adams St., commercial building, $60,000.
BR Development (Owmby Apartments, 16 units), 117 Owmby Way, Lot 44, commercial building, $1,350,000.
Gomez Construction, 505 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 582, residential building, $130,000.
Gomez Construction, 433 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 572, residential building, $130,000.
BCD Inc. (Five Star, Newcomb Oil Co., cooler/freezer, add to commercial building), 7288 Louisville Road, commercial building, $17,500.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (Bowling Green Ball Park, Jack Blackstock, add/alter commercial building), 300 E. Eighth Ave., commercial building, $1,872,643.
Salih Vranjkovina (add porch cover), 185 Anders Drive, residential building, $2,000.
Valentine Ridge Contracting (Sammy Tabor, add/alter deck), 2129 Southland St., residential building, $11,500.
Desmond Bell, 1258 N. Sunrise Drive, Lot 4, residential building, $99,600.
Hillvue Heights Church (new commercial storage building), 3219 Nashville Road, $10,000.
Neon Campus, 725 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., sign.
Neon Campus, 1901 Russellville Road, sign.
Neon Campus, 2654 Russellville Road, sign.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 2094 Moonbeam Court, Lot 44, residential building, $120,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 2097 Moonbeam Court, Lot 43, residential building, $120,000.
Cha Consulting Inc. (Bowling Green Airport, demolition pavement), 1000 Woodhurst St., demolition, $80,000.
Roger and Betty Pennington (storage building), 1165 Crewdson Drive, residential building, $6,000.
Jose Alfaro (add to single-family residence, deck with a roof), 736 Park Hills St., residential building, $5,500.
Luis Canul (add to single-family residence, deck with a roof), 736 Park Hills St., residential building, $3,000.