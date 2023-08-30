Building permits Aug 30, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenMenard Inc. (Menards, gate canopy), 1948 Menard St., commercial building, $150,000.Menard Inc. (Menards, accessory storage building), 1948 Menard St., commercial building, $811,262. Menard Inc. (Menards, main building), 1948 Menard St.. commercial building, $8,500,000.John Williams (Super Home Surplus, warehouse expansion), 1751 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $27,975.King Contracting (Donald Yarano, pool with existing fence for single-family residence), 3307 Charleston Court, pool, $80,000.Glen Raymer (roof repair to single-family residence), 179 Lowe Drive, residential building, $15,500.Procare Solutions (Symia Jones, interior alteration), 210 Brandywood Court, residential building, $30,000.Johnny Mercer Construction, 131 Springhill Ave., site work, $4,000. Oscar Ramirez (interior alteration, garage into living space on single-family residence), 1305 Audubon Drive, residential building, $20,000.Johnny Mercer (Perriann Mercer, new detached garage on single-family residence), 131 Springhill Ave., residential building, $16,000.Yingzi Zhong, 431 Cedar Run St., Lot 592, residential building, $70,000.Chanthom Builders, 1555 Cabell Drive, Lot 8, residential building, $789,900.Silvia Ramirez (deck addition to mobile home), 1856 Loop Ave., residential building, $2,500.Nick Gerard (new shop building), 1040 Grider Pond Road, residential building, $30,000.SKY Restoration (Andrew Gibbs, interior alteration on single-family residence), 506 W. 12th Ave., residential building, $38,524.42.DB Allen Construction Co. (damage repair, repair apartment building, Unit 35), 1225 N. Lee Drive, commercial building, $900.Platinum Development, 7115 Whitney Drive, site work, $248,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEx-Allen auctioneer Shelton has probation revoked, ordered to prison for 18 monthsWork begins on Bowling Green Menards storeFive injured in BG off-road crash, driver arrestedBody retrieved from Barren River after man flees from wildlife officersAshley Ann Burt (Voyles)Restaurant inspectionsDavis nearing end of hospital stay; questions still linger following shooting'It’s always sad when you see one go': Demolition coming for historic State Street buildingPatricia 'Pat' Carol Bertelson Hildreth (Grant)City to soon accept proposals for historic Southern Queen Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 9:35 a.m. EDT Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:32 a.m. EDT Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule POLITICAL NEWS No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise is diagnosed with blood cancer and undergoing treatment A North Carolina court justice wants to block an ethics panel probe, citing her free speech Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official Youngkin calls lawmakers back to Richmond for special session on long-delayed budget Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView