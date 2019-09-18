Bowling Green
Kentucky Grand Hotel, 635 College St., sign.
Dan Murph (The Bluegrass), 635 College St., sign.
Signature Signs (Muse), 1799 Russellville Road, sign.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, 616 Covington St., site work, $2,500.
USA Signs LLC (Ferguson Enterprises), 943 Lovers Lane, sign.
Doug Martens Construction, 948 Carriage Court, residential building, $335,000.
Windsor Construction, 1150 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $650,000.
Nella Hines, 312 Gayle Way, residential building, $600.
Signature Signs (Pro Rehab), 2625 Nashville Road, sign.
Hope Harbor (new deck), 913 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $22,500.
Thomas W. Stone, 1419 Woodhurst St., residential building, $12,000.
James Brown, 1327 State St., residential building, $35,000.
Fairways at Hartland, 850 Wilkinson Trace.
Medical Center Health, 250 Park St., temporary sign.
Kiddos, 1440 Campbell Lane, temporary sign.
