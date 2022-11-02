Building permits Nov 2, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenPCS Properties (alter exterior single-family residence, stairways/dormers), 1437 Indianola St., residential building, $6,500.The Jones Company (new single-family residence attached), 1609 Johnson Drive, residential building, $250,000. The Jones Company (new single-family residence attached), 1611 Johnson Drive, residential building, $250,000.The Lamar Companies (altering four billboard signs, illuminated), Broadway Avenue, sign.BBD Corp., 426 Lovers Lane, site work, $154,601.Portales Building & Remodeling (Osmany Portales, alter six-bedroom apartments), 1301 Indianola St., commercial building, $40,000.BBD Corp. (Tennessee Retina), 136 Natchez Trace Ave., sign.Jason Mills (garage addition), 1422 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $35,000.Tony Henon Construction, 1662 Granite Circle, Lot 38, residential building, $500,000.Key Developments, 529 Glasgow Road, Lot 6, site work, $350,000.Miller & York LLC (single-family residence total home demolition), 815 Boatlanding Road, demolition, $5,000. Eric Flowers (replace deck at single-family residence), 222 White Oak Court, residential building, $5,000.Gold Standard Contracting LLC (Jana Sublett, single-family residence interior and exterior alteration), 883 Nutwood St., residential building, $137,000.Gerber Arevalo (Iglesia De Jersucristo, one new attached sign, nonilluminated), 1042 Vine St., sign.Jacob Walker, 2601 Yuma Drive, residential building, $7,500.Interstate Sign Co. (Averitt Express, new gas company), 455 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., commercial building, $26,803.Yogi Construction, 2362 Thames Valley Way, Lot 32, site work, $225,000.Yogi Construction, 2376 Thames Valley Way, site work, $225,000.Moran Properties, 800 Covington St., site work, $9,500.Signs Express (Howard’s Cycling, replacing two existing signs, nonilluminated), sign.Med Center Health, 250 Park St., tent.Signature Signs (Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, alter pole sign, illuminated), 1951 River St., sign.Sunbelt Construction (Sloan Convention Center, alter commercial interior, restrooms), 1001 Wilkinson Trace, commercial building, $630,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Residential Building Tony Henon Construction Residence Building Industry Work Building Apartment Bedroom Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRecommended trick-or-treat hours set for areaNew details emerge in case of BG man accused in daughter's deathClarence "Coach" ThomasHalloween's Hometown: How director Carpenter's Bowling Green ties led to Michael MyersLinda Ray CorbinCharles Ray 'Charlie' CardwellWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCarlie BrumitBrian Keith FoxArrest made in murder case Images Videos State News Former longtime Kentucky congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89 South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia More than $200M will go to 408 water, sewer projects On-duty Kentucky police officer killed in vehicle crash National News AP News Summary at 1:07 a.m. EDT Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: November 2, Washington's Farewell Address AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch Powell likely to be pressed on whether Fed will slow hikes Connecticut governor candidates clash over police deaths Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView