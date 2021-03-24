Bowling Green
B&B Cleaning (alter commercial interior), 4681 Russellville Road, commercial building, $60,000.
Robert Bowden III (The Spartan Garage), 980 Lovers Lane, sign.
Clayton Properties/Goodall Homes, 854 McFadin Station St., Lot 84, residential building, $113,842.
Clayton Properties/Goodall Homes, 858 McFadin Station St., Lot 85, residential building, $133,136.
Clayton Properties/Goodall Homes, 865 McFadin Station St., Lot 99, residential building, $113,922.
Clayton Properties/Goodall Homes, 861 McFadin Station St., Lot 100, residential building, $123,098.
Clayton Properties/Goodall Homes, 857 McFadin Station St., Lot 101, residential building, $113,098.
Williams Construction, 708 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 103, residential building, $127,600.
Williams Construction 716 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 104, residential building, $133,120.
Williams Construction, 815 River Birch Court, Lot 119, residential building, $134,400.
Williams Construction, 807 River Birch Court, Lot 121, residential building, $123,440.
Williams Construction, 866 McFadin Station St., Lot 87, residential building, $124,400.
Williams Construction, 862 McFadin Station St., Lot 86, residential building, $133,120.
Williams Construction, 874 McFadin Station St., Lot 89, residential building, $134,400.
Williams Construction, 870 McFadin Station St., Lot 88, residential building, $127,600.
Williams Construction 886 McFadin Station St., Lot 92, residential building, $123,440.
Williams Construction, 878 McFadin Station St., Lot 90, residential building, $133,120.
Williams Construction, 882 McFadin Station St., Lot 91, residential building, $124,400.
Aqualand Pools & Spas (Steve and Jane Wilson), 903 Highland Way, pool, $90,000.
John Danial LLC (Chin Mission Church, Unit C, alter commercial interior), 951 Searcy Way, commercial building, $100,000.
Cory Ellis Construction LLC (Parkway Liquor, demolition commercial building), 2654 Russellville Road, demolition, $16,000.
Windsor Construction Inc., 1153 Overlook Lane, Lot 3-7, residential building, $750,000.
Martin Latham, 2187 Gary Farms Blvd., site work, $135,500.
Stokes Homes, 723 Keystone Drive, Lot 4-8, residential building, $350,000.
Sunbelt Construction (Pro Rehab of Bowling Green, interior alteration of commercial building, No. B33), 1945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $90,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.