Bowling Green
Cory Ellis (repair single-family residence), 703 Covington St., residential building, $6,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (add to single-family residence, master suite), 833 Mooreland Drive, residential building, $90,000.
Sonrise Construction (single-family residence demolition due to fire damage), 656 E. 12th Ave., demolition, $2,000.
Sonrise Construction (add to single-family residence, laundry room), 613 Nutwood St., residential building, $14,000.
Jana Sublett (add to single-family residence, utility, master bath and breezeway), 883 Nutwood St., residential building, $100,000.
Kathryn Hudepohl (storm damage rebuild), 632 Sherwood Drive, Lot 29, residential building, $335,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (add to single-family residence, sunroom), 464 Raquelle Drive, residential building, $60,000.
Premier Sign Co., 416 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Barry Jones Construction Inc., 1632 Ewing Ford Road, Lot 7, residential building, $358,000.
My Projects LLC, 701 Derby Drive, residential building, $75,000.
BBD Corp. (Retina, new commercial building), 136 Natchez Trace Ave., commercial building, $1,612,488.08.
Kirb Appeal Construction Management LLC (new eight-plex, storm damage rebuild), 134 Hillridge Court, commercial building, $900,000.
Chestnut Group Property LLC (demolition due to fire damage), 1157 Crewdson Drive, demolition, $250.
Cornerstone Construction LLP (new four-plex, storm damage), 251 Spring Creek Ave., commercial building, $400,000.
Russell Brown Construction (new detached garage), 825 Covington St., residential building, $50,000.
Russell Brown Construction (add/alter single-family residence), 825 Covington St., residential building, $250,000.
Russell Brown Construction, 825 Covington St., site work, $7,500.
Build 270 LLC (demolition to interior only, single-family residence, storm damage), 128 Whispering Hills Blvd., demolition, $2,500.
Charles Supplee (add to single-family residence, bedroom/bath), 1002 Magnolia St., residential building, $78,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (alter single-family residence/enclose porch), 705 Cumberland Ridge Way, residential building, $42,500.
Commonwealth Sign, 560 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Moran Properties (new detached garage), 1621 Park St., residential building, $30,000.
Tony Henon Construction (new vinyl siding and roof), 907 Rockwood Court, residential building, $30,000.
Klaw Lannway (add to single-family residence, extend enclosed patio), 1109 Raven Ave., residential building, $1,500.
Cornerstone Construction, 5288 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 125, residential building, $170,000.
Cornerstone Construction, 5294 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 123, residential building, $170,000.
Southern Craftsman Homes (alter single-family residence, bathroom), 1529 Collegeview Drive, residential building, $31,000.
Signmakers of Hardin Co., 2518 Penn Drive, sign.
The Sign & Imaging (replacing sign destroyed by tornado/new foundation), 2258 Russellville Road, sign.
Larry Warden/Warden & Co. (new commercial building, storm rebuild), 1039 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $50,000.
Larry Warden/Warden & Co. (new greenhouse, storm damage rebuild), 1039 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $17,000.
Stacie Ennis, 2134 Lealand St., mobile home.
Warren County
Shannon and Leah O’Hara, Lot 3, The Meadows subdivision, above-ground pool, $2,000.
Mitchell and Amy Wright, Lot 6, Drakes Creek subdivision, garage, $150,000.
Robert Addie Brown, 907 C.W. Moore Road, workshop, $25,000.
Matthew and Ashley Loafman, 1874 Iron Bridge Road, agriculture building, $150,000.
Don and Patti Lancette, 2793 Dye Ford Road, two short-term rentals.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 97, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $418,765.
Mike and Ashley Buttram, 14222 Louisville Road, storm damage remodel, $169,000.
Mike and Ashley Buttram, 14222 Louisville Road, single-family residence addition (covered deck/patio/porch), $30,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 105, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $392,920.
Michael and Whitney Howard, 2159 Winterstone Way, garage, $60,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 65, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $292,070.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 59, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $316,280.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 64, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $332,815.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 99, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $356,980.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 41, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $270,195.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 65, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $286,335.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 61, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $314,145.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 65, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $357,735.
Jerry and Kimberly Moore Reathel, 1493 Huron Way, deck, $400.
Caudill Design & Construction, Lot 2, Winston Place, single-family residence, $800,000.
Ashley Taylor and Colby Michael Goodwin, Lot 2, Sunset Acres subdivision, single-family residence (storm damage), $180,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 58, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $357,580.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 100, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $415,330.
Scott Mason, 8138 Plano Road, single-family residence addition (master suite), $60,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 4077 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 4053 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 78, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $292,070.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 52, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $292,070.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 6554, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $292,070.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 636, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 637, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Jerry and Jennie Eakles, 744 Browning Road, demolition, $15,000.
Nicholas and Elizabeth Newbould, 432 Old Post Court, pool, $64,000.
Joe and Lisa Pitts, 209 Alice Court, pool, $63,040.
Matthew and Michelle Beck, Lot 20, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $552,325.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 105, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Vivian Ibrahim and Magdy Khalil, Lot 14 Windmill Heights subdivision, single-family residence (storm damage), $159,000.
Christopher and Kelly Day, 811 Minnie Way, pool, $15,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 103, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 10, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $310,000.
John and Rebecca Hurley, 494 Farmer Lane, pool, $11,000.
MJJE Investments LLC, 4333 Cemetery Road, short-term rental, $200,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 9, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $353,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 43, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $360,000.
Justin and Stephanie Crowe, 2246 Old Union Church Road, single-family residence, $650,000.
Ayala and Maria Amilcar, 224 Countrywood Place, single-family residence addition (master suite), $18,900.
Michael and Tammy Hall, 195 Old Greenhill Road, single-family residence addition (covered deck/patio/porch), $5,000.
Chase Johnson, 161 Whites Chapel Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Noel Smith, 5456 Cemetery Road, accessory apartment, $60,000.
Paul Fetcko and Tommy Sears, 707 Old Sugar Grove Road, workshop, $25,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 43, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $330,155.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 172 South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $485,000.
Red Ladder Construction, Lot 8, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Zack and Amanda Page, Lot 548, Northridge subdivision, fence.
Kathleen Neely and Neal Ballance, 2618 Richpond Road, pool, $80,000.
Henry and Jessica Harper, 195 Bowie Ave., pool, $13,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 97, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Chad and Shawna Garrett, 151 Briar Creek Drive, pool, $70,000.
Boisang Omthang, Lot 29, Mitchell Heights subdivision, fence.
Martin and Connie Warren, 716 South Hewitt Road, single-family residence, $550,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 178, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.
C&J Ventures LLC, 1972 Porter Pike, short-term rental.
Ronald Renner, Lot 84, South Glen Gables subdivision, accessory apartment, $75,000.
Renad and Belma Aganovic, Lot 205, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Ricky and Amy Ferrell, 9894 Morgantown Road, single-family residence addition (covered deck/patio/porch), $35,000.
John and Emilie Young, Lot 8, L. Jack Scott subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 99, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Amanda Lindsey, Lot 4, Bon Aire Village subdivision, fence.
Kyle Roby, 1060 Edgewater Lane, storage shed, $37,412.
Robert and Amanda Kawai, 2076 Kelly Road, garage, $45,000.
Jessica and Mark Heyungs, 291 Sweepstakes Court, garage, $34,950.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., 6483 Summer Shade Circle, storage shed, $22,000.
James and Dawn Recchia, 214 Little Bear Court, pool, $66,300.
Donald and Donna Parker, 146 Witt Road, storage shed, $3,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 85, Blevins Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $530,070.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 108, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $513,445.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 98, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
El El Lwin to Than Aung, 111 Crandell Court, single-family residence addition, $5,000.
Kathleen Neely and Neal Ballance, 2618 Richpond Road, poolhouse, $75,000.
Michael and Mindy Hayes, 401 Whalen Road, single-family residence, $345,000.
Wayne and Holli Grubb, 4539 Shady Place Court, poolhouse, $89,000.
Richelle Minutelli and Landon Bratcher, 215 Sage Drive, $41,000.
Nathan and Jen Estes, 369 Mount Everest Way, pool, $90,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 214, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 215, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 216 McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 177, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $235,000.
Southern Design LLC, Lot 19, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $350,000.
Adam Burkhalter, 415 Plano Richpond Road, manufactured home, $160,000.
Kathryn Fridy and Jeffrey Brown, 203 Rigelwood Lane, storm shelter, $9,000.
Jacob Sherfey, Lot 45, Blevins Farm subdivision, fence.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 255, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 247, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Morgan Brennon and Amy Shockley, 1241 Huron Way, storage shed, $4,308.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 73, Blevins Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $470,325.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 20, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $357,885.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 132, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $375,195.
Reagan Young and Steve Harlan, Lot 17, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Ann and John Brewer III, 873 Matlock Road, pool, $40,000.
Mike Williams, 3015 Gunsmoke Trail Way, fence.
CSN Enterprises LLC, 5103 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $208,000.
Saban and Fata Hotilovac and Hasan Hotilovac, 311 Leon Drive, pool, $65,000.
Timothy and Kendra Minton 332 South Main St., business, $118,000.
Woodlands Plaza LLC, 1627 Morgantown Road, demolition, $8,000.
Woodlands Plaza LLC, 1575 Morgantown Road, demolition, $6,000.
Woodlands Plaza LLC, 1671 Morgantown Road, demolition, $8,500.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 628, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
SJV Properties, Lot 671, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Steve and Teryl Manning, 3686 Smallhouse Road, garage, $230,000.
SAM Capital, Lot 181, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.
SAM Capital LLC, Lot 182, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $235,000.
Jeremiah Jones , 818 Anna Sandhill Road, manufactured home, $88,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, storm damage (repair only), $1,800,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 183, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 179, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone Co., demolition, 1385 Old Barren River Road, demolition, $15,000.
Fonda Hibbitt and Harvey Hamlet Jr., 1216 Loving Road, single-family residence, $498,330.
SAM Capital, Lot 192, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $340,000.
Karen and John Belland, Lot 114, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 670, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, accessory structure (storm damage), $300,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, accessory structure (storm damage), $100,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, accessory structure (storm damage), $10,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, accessory structure (storm damage), $100,000.
Teresa Gil, Lot 26, Thompson Heights subdivision, fence.
Shamrock Homes LLC, 1861 Bill Dedmon Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Mitchell and Amy Wright, Lot 6, Drakes Creek subdivision, fence.
Kyle and Jaclyn Kirby, H.E. Johnson Road, workshop, $100,000.
Betty Funk Smith and Pamela T. Funk, 2127 Ewing Ford Road, single-family residence, $5,000.
Legend Builders LLC, Lot 166, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $430,000.
Clay Shelton, 398 Wimpee Smith Road, single-family residence, $335,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 34, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $221,500.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 36, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 37, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $236,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 116, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 117, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
J&P Ballance Farms LLLP, Nashville Road, site work development, $6,519,612.