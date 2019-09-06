Bowling Green
Tahir Zukic, 101 Village Way, site work, $3,000.
Erin Arnold, 257 Rosie St., residential building, $1,000.
Stonewood Construction, 549 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $20,000.
Signarama Dixie, 446 E. Main Ave., sign.
Sunbelt Construction Inc. (Cone Funeral Home, alteration), 1510 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $95,000.
Sign Crafters Inc. (Farmers Bank & Trust), 2009 Scottsville Road, sign.
Neon Campus Inc. (Shoe Carnival), 2945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Select Motor Cars of Bowling Green, 899 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $5,000.
Stewart Richey Construction, 943 Lovers Lane, demolition, $12,000.
Mehmed Salihovic, 1626 Flanigan Court, site work, $3,600.
Pa Tae, 342 Atlanta Way, residential building, $1,500.
Rivas Handyman, 1438 Indianola St., residential building, $50,000.
Signature Signs Inc. (Luttrell Staffing Group), 1435 Campbell Lane, sign.
Hope House Ministries, 461 Glen Lily Road, site work, $448,400.
Spirit Halloween, 2475 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
