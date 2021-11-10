Bowling Green
Contractors Inc. (The Registry, alter/repair apartment building, balconies, No. C), 103 Old Morgantown Road, commercial building, $181,843.
Maria Bonilla (add porch to single-family residence), 209 Robin Ave., residential building, $6,500.
Daniel Brown, 1247 Chestnut St., site work, $3,750.
C&C Contracting (Fed Ex, new commercial canopy), 450 Scottys Way, commercial building, $59,400.
Jason and Melissa Cansler (new pool/concrete deck and fence), 93 Talbott Drive, pool, $50,000.
Jagoe Homes, 749 Lily St., Lot 221, residential building, $362,220.
Horizon Construction (Bakersfield Way Properties LLC, Suite 105, alter commercial interior), 955 Fields Drive, $100,000.
Hillview Mobile Home Park, 2721 Nashville Road, Lot 31.
JB Contracting (single-family residence demolition), 500 Glasgow Road, demolition, $10,000.
JB Contracting (Nova Steel, single-family residence demolition), 572 Glasgow Road, demolition, $10,000.
JB Contracting (Nova Steel, single-family residence demolition), 630 Glasgow Road, demolition, $10,000.
Wanda Warren, 1620 Fords Farm Ave., Lot 2, residential building, $210,000.
Home Pro Solutions LLC (Robert Gurr, alter commercial interior), 941 Lehman Ave., Suites 201 and 202, commercial building, $85,000.
Protegis Fire & Safety (range hood fire system), 310 E. Main Ave., specialty review, $1,000.
Newcastle Fence, 751 Cumberland Ridge Way, fence, $5,209.
JC Brewer Construction (Atlantic Bay, alter commercial interior), 2800 Scottsville Road, Suite 102, commercial building, $51,000.