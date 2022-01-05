Warren County
Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 15, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 260, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Stillwater Property Investments LLC, 5878 Nashville Road, Loop No. 2, $325,000.
Robert and Penny Jo Warwick, Lot 32, Plano Estates, single-family residence, $225,000.
Leon Adams, 1422 Pondsville Kepler Road, single-family residence, $130,000.
Seth and Kellie Hayes, 5348 Louisville Road, sign, $350.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 133, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $444,265.
Sherrie Simpson and Dennis Sheets, 2126 Belle Haven Blvd., garage $115,000.
Sherrie Simpson and Dennis Sheets, single-family residence addition, $41,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 111, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $414,760.
David and Sandra Krajewski, 563 Willoughby Lane, single-family residence addition (garage), $30,000.
Joshua and Jennifer Woolbright, 1757 Hammet Hill Road, single-family residence, $113,000.
Bryan and Amanda Downing, 440 Long Road, garage, $35,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 7, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $320,000.
Jeremiah Jones, 1477 Little Beaver Creek Road, manufactured home, $88,000.
Susan Devore, 1161 Jackson Bridge Road, deck, $5,000.
Jeremy and Amanda Jacobson, 1874 Mount Victor Lane, fence.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 86, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 15, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Connie and Nola Mae Mills, 938 Three Forks Flatrock Road, single-family residence, $340,000.
Thomas and Judith Hunt Revocable Trust, 267 Upton Road, demolition, $3,800.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 266, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $215,000.
Warren County Board of Education, 377 Upton Road, demolition, $3,200.
Christopher and Rebecca Watkins, 100 Amberfield Court, pool, $31,000.
Michael and Gail Smith, 2672 Boyce Fairview Road, storage shed, $500.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 267, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 16, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Edward and Allison Kasprisin, 488 Sledge Road, pool, $1,600.
Ceclia Chavez and Karina Gomez, 6067 Louisville Road, sign, $1,600.
Memphis Junction Properties LLC, 1360 Memphis Junction Road, storage shed, $20,000.
Billy and Kacey Fields, 2908 Mount Lebanon Road, single-family residence, $600,000.
Doug Martens Construction Inc., Lot 26, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $950,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 8, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 2, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Misty Rhonda Faye Eakles and Matthew Thomas Roberts, 7245 Barren River Road, manufactured home, $191,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 114, 121-130, McLellan Crossings subdivision, 11 single-family residences each at a cost of $200,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 245, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Dish Wireless, 664 Sweeney Lane, cellular tower, $36,822.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 103, 104, 108, 238, 239, McLellan Crossings subdivision, five single-family residences each at a cost of $120,000.
Evett Wilks, Lot 579, Northridge subdivision, fence.
Chandler Rogers, 172 C.B. Huff Road, single-family residence, $275,000.
America’s Home Place Inc., 517 Penns Chapel Road, single-family residence, $315,158.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 198, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 112, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 113, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Ruben Camarena, 1303 Winnipeg Way, garage, $10,000.
C6HO LLC and Hightower Properties LLC, 1900 Three Springs Road, short-term rental.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 668, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 647, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 647, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 242, 243, 244 and 246, McLellan Crossings subdivision, four single-family residences each at a cost of $120,000.
TAZ Building & Design, Lot 74, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 646, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.
Benjamin and Hayley Pedigo, 7158 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Jarboe Homes Inc., 308 Martinsville Trail, single-family residence, $200,000.
Arnela Zukic, Lot 73, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
James Fox, 1609 Goshen Church South Road, garage, $20,000.
Eubanks Construction, 2338 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $349,000.
Lasandra Bean, 511 Kempton Lane, pool, $78,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 2274 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $135,000.
Kirby Builders LLC, Dillard Road, garage, $150,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 2266 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $135,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 2262 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $135,000.
Tom and Amanda Goodworth, 862 South McElwain Road, workshop, $70,000.
Elite Builders LLC, Lot 84, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $320,000.
Brandon Gentry, 11486 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 66, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Custom Design Build, 7931 Old Greenhill Road, garage, $30,000.
Brian Miller Contracting & Electrical, Lot 88, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $600,000.
Yoders Contracting & Construction LLC, 992 Mount Union Church Road, single-family residence, $170,000.
Yoders Contracting & Construction LLC, 1016 Mount Union Church Road, single-family residence, $170,000.
Bowling Green
Sunbelt Construction (KCG LLC, add to commercial building), 154 Vanderbilt Court, add to commercial building, $380,000.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (truck washing building), 187 Mitch McConnell Way, commercial building, $3,286,611.
Benito Gustavo (add porch and carport to mobile home), 1856 Loop Ave., residential building, $1,500.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 1), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 2), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 3), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 4), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 5), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 6), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.
Gemini Homes Inc. (alter/repair roof on single-family residence, storm damage), 1317 Euclid Ave., residential building, $30,000.
Roberts Construction, 731 Nutwood St., demolition, $6,000.
Alderson Homes (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 171 Clifford Way, $21,600.
Maribeth Wilson (commercial buildings demolition, storm damage), 1131 Magnolia St., demolition, $15,000.
David Witty/Elijah Properties (house and garage demolition, storm damage), 1509 Magnolia St., demolition, $9,500.
Greg Gary Trucking (commercial building demolition, storm damage), 2314 Russellville Road, $10,500.
Greg Gary Trucking (apartment building demolition, storm damage), 134 Hillridge Court, demolition $24,000.
Front Row Properties (alter/repair single-family residence), 845 Nutwood St., residential building, $75,000.
Front Row Properties, 2115 Southland St., residential building, $25,000.
Front Row Properties (alter/repair single-family residence), 2104 Southland St., residential building, $25,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 1016 Broadway Ave., demolition, $3,900.
Greg Gary Trucking (commercial building demolition, storm damage), 1018 Broadway Ave., $4,600.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition), 140 Hillridge Court, $9,700.
Byrds Do It All LLC (Darlene White, alter/repair single-family residence), 2413 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $10,300.
Ronnie Kinser (single-family residence demolition), 1745 Briar Circle, demolition, $12,000.
Franklin Aluminum (alter/repair single-family residence roof, storm damage), 508 Nutwood St., residential building, $8,765.
Jase Pinerola (single-family residence partial demolition), 1032 Magnolia St., demolition, $8,000.
Hunt Custom Design & Build, 1809 Rollingwood Way, demolition, $7,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (Radha Krishina, commercial building demolition), 1023 E. 13th Ave., demolition, $3,000.