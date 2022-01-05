Warren County

Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 15, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Henson Contracting, Lot 260, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Stillwater Property Investments LLC, 5878 Nashville Road, Loop No. 2, $325,000.

Robert and Penny Jo Warwick, Lot 32, Plano Estates, single-family residence, $225,000.

Leon Adams, 1422 Pondsville Kepler Road, single-family residence, $130,000.

Seth and Kellie Hayes, 5348 Louisville Road, sign, $350.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 133, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $444,265.

Sherrie Simpson and Dennis Sheets, 2126 Belle Haven Blvd., garage $115,000.

Sherrie Simpson and Dennis Sheets, single-family residence addition, $41,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 111, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $414,760.

David and Sandra Krajewski, 563 Willoughby Lane, single-family residence addition (garage), $30,000.

Joshua and Jennifer Woolbright, 1757 Hammet Hill Road, single-family residence, $113,000.

Bryan and Amanda Downing, 440 Long Road, garage, $35,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 7, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $320,000.

Jeremiah Jones, 1477 Little Beaver Creek Road, manufactured home, $88,000.

Susan Devore, 1161 Jackson Bridge Road, deck, $5,000.

Jeremy and Amanda Jacobson, 1874 Mount Victor Lane, fence.

Hansbrough Development, Lot 86, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.

Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 15, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.

Connie and Nola Mae Mills, 938 Three Forks Flatrock Road, single-family residence, $340,000.

Thomas and Judith Hunt Revocable Trust, 267 Upton Road, demolition, $3,800.

Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 266, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $215,000.

Warren County Board of Education, 377 Upton Road, demolition, $3,200.

Christopher and Rebecca Watkins, 100 Amberfield Court, pool, $31,000.

Michael and Gail Smith, 2672 Boyce Fairview Road, storage shed, $500.

Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 267, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.

Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 16, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.

Edward and Allison Kasprisin, 488 Sledge Road, pool, $1,600.

Ceclia Chavez and Karina Gomez, 6067 Louisville Road, sign, $1,600.

Memphis Junction Properties LLC, 1360 Memphis Junction Road, storage shed, $20,000.

Billy and Kacey Fields, 2908 Mount Lebanon Road, single-family residence, $600,000.

Doug Martens Construction Inc., Lot 26, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $950,000.

Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 8, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.

NPG Properties, Lot 2, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Misty Rhonda Faye Eakles and Matthew Thomas Roberts, 7245 Barren River Road, manufactured home, $191,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 114, 121-130, McLellan Crossings subdivision, 11 single-family residences each at a cost of $200,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 245, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.

Dish Wireless, 664 Sweeney Lane, cellular tower, $36,822.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 103, 104, 108, 238, 239, McLellan Crossings subdivision, five single-family residences each at a cost of $120,000.

Evett Wilks, Lot 579, Northridge subdivision, fence.

Chandler Rogers, 172 C.B. Huff Road, single-family residence, $275,000.

America’s Home Place Inc., 517 Penns Chapel Road, single-family residence, $315,158.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 198, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 112, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 113, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Ruben Camarena, 1303 Winnipeg Way, garage, $10,000.

C6HO LLC and Hightower Properties LLC, 1900 Three Springs Road, short-term rental.

Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 668, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.

Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 647, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.

GMV Properties LLC, Lot 647, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 242, 243, 244 and 246, McLellan Crossings subdivision, four single-family residences each at a cost of $120,000.

TAZ Building & Design, Lot 74, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.

GMV Properties LLC, Lot 646, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.

Benjamin and Hayley Pedigo, 7158 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $150,000.

Jarboe Homes Inc., 308 Martinsville Trail, single-family residence, $200,000.

Arnela Zukic, Lot 73, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.

James Fox, 1609 Goshen Church South Road, garage, $20,000.

Eubanks Construction, 2338 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $349,000.

Lasandra Bean, 511 Kempton Lane, pool, $78,000.

Handy Homes LLC, 2274 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $135,000.

Kirby Builders LLC, Dillard Road, garage, $150,000.

Handy Homes LLC, 2266 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $135,000.

Handy Homes LLC, 2262 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $135,000.

Tom and Amanda Goodworth, 862 South McElwain Road, workshop, $70,000.

Elite Builders LLC, Lot 84, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $320,000.

Brandon Gentry, 11486 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $125,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 66, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.

Custom Design Build, 7931 Old Greenhill Road, garage, $30,000.

Brian Miller Contracting & Electrical, Lot 88, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $600,000.

Yoders Contracting & Construction LLC, 992 Mount Union Church Road, single-family residence, $170,000.

Yoders Contracting & Construction LLC, 1016 Mount Union Church Road, single-family residence, $170,000.

Bowling Green

Sunbelt Construction (KCG LLC, add to commercial building), 154 Vanderbilt Court, add to commercial building, $380,000.

Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (truck washing building), 187 Mitch McConnell Way, commercial building, $3,286,611.

Benito Gustavo (add porch and carport to mobile home), 1856 Loop Ave., residential building, $1,500.

Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 1), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.

Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 2), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.

Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 3), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.

Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 4), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.

Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 5), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.

Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/A Himalaya USA Properties LLC, new eight-plex, Building 6), 173 Traditions Blvd., Lot 3-2, commercial building, $700,000.

Gemini Homes Inc. (alter/repair roof on single-family residence, storm damage), 1317 Euclid Ave., residential building, $30,000.

Roberts Construction, 731 Nutwood St., demolition, $6,000.

Alderson Homes (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 171 Clifford Way, $21,600.

Maribeth Wilson (commercial buildings demolition, storm damage), 1131 Magnolia St., demolition, $15,000.

David Witty/Elijah Properties (house and garage demolition, storm damage), 1509 Magnolia St., demolition, $9,500.

Greg Gary Trucking (commercial building demolition, storm damage), 2314 Russellville Road, $10,500.

Greg Gary Trucking (apartment building demolition, storm damage), 134 Hillridge Court, demolition $24,000.

Front Row Properties (alter/repair single-family residence), 845 Nutwood St., residential building, $75,000.

Front Row Properties, 2115 Southland St., residential building, $25,000.

Front Row Properties (alter/repair single-family residence), 2104 Southland St., residential building, $25,000.

Greg Gary Trucking, 1016 Broadway Ave., demolition, $3,900.

Greg Gary Trucking (commercial building demolition, storm damage), 1018 Broadway Ave., $4,600.

Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition), 140 Hillridge Court, $9,700.

Byrds Do It All LLC (Darlene White, alter/repair single-family residence), 2413 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $10,300.

Ronnie Kinser (single-family residence demolition), 1745 Briar Circle, demolition, $12,000.

Franklin Aluminum (alter/repair single-family residence roof, storm damage), 508 Nutwood St., residential building, $8,765.

Jase Pinerola (single-family residence partial demolition), 1032 Magnolia St., demolition, $8,000.

Hunt Custom Design & Build, 1809 Rollingwood Way, demolition, $7,000.

Greg Gary Trucking (Radha Krishina, commercial building demolition), 1023 E. 13th Ave., demolition, $3,000.

