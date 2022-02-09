Warren County
Robert and Maria Rowland, 2267 Jackson Bridge Road, single-family residence, $220,000.
Edin and Senada Memic, 820 Mount Rainier Drive, pool, $40,000.
Wickman Construction Co., 11765 Morgantown Road, single-family residence, $265,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 12, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $265,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 13, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 138, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $220,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 106, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jamie Arterburn, 2401 Rocky Hill Road, garage, $15,000.
Allison and Jarrod Higgins, 2651 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence (master suite), $40,000.
Corey and Candice Butler, 7869 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 156, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $571,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 131 McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. Lot 132, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $120,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 100, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $402,000.
Rushing Buiders Inc., Lot 199, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 133, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $120,000.
Glen and Shirley Hughes, 676 Old Tram Road, manufactured home, $199,900.
Hannah and Joshua Thomas, Old Scottsville Road, agriculture building, $47,725.
Mark and Roberta Wegener, 2560 Petros Browning Road, agriculture building, $61,150.
Mark and Roberta Wegener, 2560 Petros Browning Road, agriculture building $13,525.
NPG Properties, Lot 2, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
NPG Properties, Lot 61, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
William Tribbitt, 7558 Morgantown Road, garage, $17,000.
David and Cindy Johnson, 160 Teresa Court, above-ground pool, $10,000.
DTD Inc., Lot 5, Matlock Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $435,000.
Russell Hankins, Lot 11, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Edin and Elvira Ramic, Lot 9, Windmill Heights subdivision, single-family residence (storm damage), $220,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 200, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $120,000.
America’s Home Place Inc., 368 Eden Road, single-family residence, $371,167.
Christine L. Desmarais Revocable Trust, 513 Baden Lane, pool, $32,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 235, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Sarah Lancaster and David Reynolds, 335 Skees Road, single-family residence, $415,000.
Hal and Beverly Andrews, 1748 Grider Pond Road, poolhouse, $44,785.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 236 McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Southern Design & Build, Lot 21, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 107, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $327,550.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 237, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 134, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 3283 Boyce Fairview Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Goodall Homes, 8780 Spartan Court, single-family residence, $385,000.
Goodall Homes, 7188 Hilliard Circle, single-family residence, $350,000.
Shelton and Bethanie Crowder, 1178 Aristides Drive, pool, $47,500.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 135, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Chanthom Builders LLC, 1682 New Cut Road, single-family residence, $543,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 141, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Forrest E. Beane, 466 Lewis Road, garage, $54,100.
Natalie Back, 8689 Creekstone Court, pool, $55,000.
Damir and Amira Cokljat, Lot 148, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $496,000.
Willie and Megan Huston, 7314 Blue Level Road, business, $10,000.
Kirby Builders LLC, 229 Marston Mill Way, single-family residence, $225,000.
Karen Rose, 8889 Cemetery Road, manufactured home, $184,900.
Innovatas Construction Group, Lot 7, Kingston Pointe, single-family residence, $381,020.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 98, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $381,020.
Jarrod Boles, Lot 401, Northridge subdivision, fence.
Rebecca McKinney, 133 Perry Mountain Road, manufactured home, $63,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 220, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $189,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, McLellan Crossings subdivision, five single-family residences each at a cost of $180,000.
William and Sherry Taylor, Lot 27, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 155, 156, 201, McLellan Crossings subdivision, three single-family residences each at a cost of $120,000.
Troy and Jennifer Costellow, 3653 Silver Sun Drive, pool, $50,000.
Justin and Whitley Davis, 1714 Barley Way, pool, $50,000.
Justin and Whitley Davis, 1714 Barley Way, fence.
Kevin and Savannah Daugherty, 8453 Nashville Road, sign, $5,126.
South Central Contracting LLC, Lot 6, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, 333 Murphy Road, grading, $155,000.
Matt Hardy, Lots 2, 3, 4, Handy Homes LLC Property, three single-family residences each at a cost of $130,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 182, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
St. Jude Dream home, Lot 265, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 42, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $154,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 60, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $147,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 61, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $149,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 71, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $127,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 73, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $149,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 68, Weatherstone subdivisions, single-family residence, $127,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 69, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $149,000.
Jeff Harned, 6672 Cemetery Road, single-family residence addition (master suite), $130,000.
Jeff Harned, 6672 Cemetery Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $130,000.
Gregg Bell, 8541 Porter Pike, storage shed, $25,000.
Gregg Bell, 8541 Porter Pike, paving, $1,500.
Robert and Joyce Isenberg, 328 Trunk Springs Farm St., utility/miscellaneous, $200.
Graham Builders LLC, 3421 Hays Smiths Grove Road, single-family residence, $225,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 37, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $352,295.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 3034 Indo St., single-family residence, $256,350.
Gary and Virginia Browning, 4678 Morgantown Road, business, $12,000.
Oxford Square LLC, 322 River Tanmer Way, four apartments each at a cost of $498,000.
Oxford Square LLC, 322 River Tanmer Way, five apartments each at a cost of $588,000.
Jeffrey and Ginger Piper, 2059 Greathouse Road, single-family residence addition (bonus room), $50,000.
Kevin and Crista Briggs, 148 Dude Howard Road, short-term rental, $2,160.
Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, 3205 Plano Road, mercantile, $105,200.
Barry and Lori Maple, 1442 Elrod Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Doug Martens Construction Inc., Lot 28, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $800,000.
Mason and Megan Mingus, 8744 Pebblestone Court, pool, $70,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 38, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $127,000.
Heather Edwards Tomblinson and Ben Tomblinson Trust, 2366 Ewing Ford Road, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $60,000.
Heather Edwards Tomblinson and Ben Tomblinson Trust, 2366 Ewing Ford Road, single-family residence addition (living space), $126,000.
Heather Edwards Tomblinson and Ben Tomblinson Trust, 2366 Ewing Ford Road, single-family residence remodel (complete remodel), $350,000.
Heather Edwards Tomblinson and Ben Tomblinson Trust, 2366 Ewing Ford Road, single-family residence addition (other), $240,000.
Bowling Green
Williams Construction, 911 Searcy Way, site work, $112,349.
Build 270 LLC (Drakes Creek Partners, new deck area for break/work area), 1750 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $7,500.
WAKY Signs (Cox Family Dentistry, new attached sign), 1818 Wallace Court, sign.
Jason Smith Construction, 110 Plain Ave., commercial building, $350,000.
Miller Improvements (demolition to detached garage due to storm damage), 520 Woodland Ave., demolition, $2,100.
Sunbelt Construction (Leachman, commercial addition), 2000 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $300,000.
Kirby Builders, 1446 Hamilton Court, Lot 23, residential building, $1,300,000.
Matt Hatcher/Alvey Sign Co. (First Financial Bank), sign.
Signs Express (Matthew Tabor, new billboard sign), 445 Campbell Lane, sign.
Tai Nguyen, 113 W. 14th Ave., residential building, $194,500.
Tommy Craft (repair Apartment 6, smoke damage), 1115 Vine St., commercial building, $25,000.
Real Asset Investors of B.G. LLC, 2091 Moonbeam Court, Lot 42, residential building, $120,000.
Swafford Services (repair single-family residence), 1820 Normal St., residential building, $20,000.
Swafford Services (repair single-family residence), 516 Sumpter Ave., residential building, $4,000.
Matt Hatcher (First Financial Bank, new attached signs), 1025 Fairview Ave., sign.
Charles Bockhouse (new shed), 712 Temple Court, residential building, $7,000.
Charles Bockhouse (new carport), 712 Temple Court, residential building, $2,000.
RJW Properties (storm damage rebuild), 466 Moss Creek Ave., Lot 106, residential building, $90,000.
RJW Properties (storm damage rebuild), 583 Moss Creek Ave., Lot 99, residential building, $90,000.
Larry W. Warden (commercial building demolition, storm damage), 1039 Broadway Ave., demolition, $3,500.
Roberts Construction (alter/repair commercial apartment building, roof and interior, storm damage), 151 Candle Court, commercial building, $90,000.
Neon Campus (Kohl’s/Sephora), 2321 Gary Farms Blvd., sign.
Neon Campus, 955 Fields Drive, sign.
Signs Express (new attached signs and add new sign to existing pole), 300 College St., sign.