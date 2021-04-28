Bowling Green
F&G Holdings, 1105 Old Barren River Road, demolition, $20,000.
Starnes Custom Homes/Inground Pools LLC, 1234 Overlook Lane, pool, $44,260.
Century Fire Protection (Buffalo Wild Wing, additional sprinkler heads), 2425 Scottsville Road, specialty review, $3,000.
John Suoy (add/alter interior, single-family residence), 1110 Raven Ave., residential building, $15,000.
Build 270 LLC (Eric Davis, add patio cover, single-family residence), 1613 Redwood Way, residential building, $16,000.
Moran Properties LLC (covered patio addition), 111 Pine Creek Court, residential building, $30,000.
Moran Properties LLC, 717 Hampton Drive, site work, $10,500.
Reese Real Estate North Bowling Green LLC (Tractor Supply Co.), 228 Brenner St., Lot 5-6-1, commercial building, $1,362,000.
Signature Signs (Catalina Bicycle Shop, alter pole sign), 520 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Steve and Von Ray (add sunroom to single-family residence), 512 Fairway St., residential building, $70,000.
CPM Contracting (Chad Mosely, alter interior duplex), 1232 High St., residential building, $15,000.
Joseph Harbin (add attached garage to single-family residence), 2246 Conestoga Drive, residential building, $30,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 832 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 43, residential building, $125,000.
Medical Center B.G., 250 Park St., tent.
Sunbelt Construction, 6253 Logistics Court, Lot 10-3, site work, $285,000.
Jake Simic (alter interior doors and windows), 604 Orchard St., residential building, $1,800.
Tri Scott Homes LLC (Aaron Schoenecke/Aligned Life), 1625 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $20,000.
