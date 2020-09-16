Bowling Green
Scotty’s Contracting, 1000 Woodhurst St., site work, $40,000.
Jose Escobar, 309 Hanover St., residential building, $3,000.
Leon Mueller, 348 W. 10th Ave., residential building, $3,000.
Precision Contractors (Hillview Place, building 1, new eight-plex), commercial building, $425,000.
Precision Contractors (Hillview Place, building 6, new eight-plex), 4938 Worth Way, commercial building, $500,000.
Eder Conejo, 952 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $200.
Toby’s Pest Control, 913 Lovers Lane, sign.
Mahira Ajanovic, 312 Brighton Ave., residential building, $14,900.
Matt Sewell (Crossroads Express Store No. 852), 1851 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $132,500.
John Williams (Louisville Road Ventures, Lot 36C), 123 Graham Ave., commercial building, $275,000.
Stewart Richey Construction (Rover’s Landing Edge), no address, sign.
Vision Builders LLC, 283 Townsend Way, residential building, $150,000.
Johnson Equipment, 428 Dishman Lane, commercial building, $1,500.
Cedar & Sage (alter commercial interior), 426 E. Main Ave., commercial building, $11,000.
Signs Express, 1053 Lovers Lane, sign.
Smith & Smith Contracting (Dream Meadows Farm, add/alter commercial building), 313 E. 10th Ave., commercial building, $40,000.
Azmir Mehmedovic, 825 Biscayne Court, residential building, $10,000.
Jusic Sead, 807 Buiscayne Court, residential building, $10,000.
Rushing Builders, 1963 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 19 , residential building, $120,000.
Decker Services, 677 Covington St., pool, $35,800.
David Witty/Witfix LLC (convert garage into bonus room), 1254 Williiams Court, residential building, $22,500.
