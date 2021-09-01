Bowling Green
Neon Campus (Horizon P.A.C.E., new attached illuminated signs), 1110 Wilkinson Trace, sign.
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc., 2537 Russellville Road, site work, $15,000.
The Auto Vault of Bowling Green, 899 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, site work, $3,500.
JC Brewer Construction (The Suites at Porter Pike), 212 Porter Pike, commercial building, $650,000.
JC Builders (interior, porch, alter single-family residence), 1312 Lois Lane, residential building, $10,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction (Greenwood Leisure Living, duplex, Lot 1, No. 11-12), 5421 Scottsville Road, residential building, $200,000.
Cook Property Management, 131 Audley Court, site work, $175,000.
D.B. Allen Construction, 250 Whispering Hills Blvd.; 244 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 168-1); 238 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 168-2); 230 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 168-3); 249 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 138-5); 245 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 138-6); 241 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 138-7); 237 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 138-8); 233 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 138-9); 229 Whispering Hills Blvd. (Lot 138-10), 10 residential buildings each at a cost of $150,000.
Black Oak Homes, 894 McFadin Station St., Lot 94, residential building, $120,000.
Rogers Real Estate LLC, 904 McFadin Station Court, Lot 95, residential building, $120,000.
Black Oak Homes, 908 McFadin Station Court, Lot 123, residential building, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes, 621 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 206, residential building, $224,985.
Steel Mill & Co. Designs, 633 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
Signature Signs, 1818 Wallace Court, sign.
Signature Signs (Crown Cork & Seal, new sign), 1291 Prosperity Lane, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 599 Big Leaf Court, Lot 211, residential building, $246,755.
MGB General Contracting (new illuminated sign), 1755 Scottsville Road, sign.
MGB General Contracting (Indian Oven, commercial alter interior), 1755 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $35,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 755 Lily St., Lot 222, residential building, $307,790.
Signature Signs (Club Stilettos, new attached sign and alter pole sign), 2545 Louisville Road, sign.
D.B. Allen Construction (add porch to single-family residence), 1854 Cobblestone Court, residential building, $10,000.