Building permits Aug 23, 2023

Bowling GreenBoom Properties, 1370 Stubbins St., demolition, $2,000.Lee Neon Signs (Nothing Bundt Cakes, three new attached illuminated signs), 2825 Scottsville Road, sign. Lee Neon Signs (U-Haul, one pole sign, illuminated sign), 911 Searcy Way, sign.Providence Homes of KY LLC (William Matthews, room addition on single-family residence), 167 Chambers Drive, residential building, $275,000.Scott & Ritter (Thomas Kerrick, total demolition), 1029 State St., demolition, $105,000.Brandon Ayala (interior alteration to single-family residence), 307 Butler Way, residential building, $35,000.BBD Corp (American Bank & Trust, new commercial building), 2927 Nashville Road, commercial building, $1,799,869.J. Allen Builders (Topper Park Apartments, new 10-plex apartments), 325 E. 12th Ave., commercial building, $1,500,000.JC Brewer Construction (Jason Mills, pool with new fence), 1422 Mount Ayr Circle, pool, $50,000.Gary Jones (storage building), 829 Ridgecrest Way, residential building, $12,000. JC Brewer Construction (Jason Mills, addition to garage on single-family residence), 1422 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $100,000.Scott & Ritter (BGMU, demolition of commercial building), 925 Old Barren River Road, demolition, $2,900.Greg Gary Trucking (Jaber Properties, demolition of entire single-family residence), 2441 Stonebridge Lane, demolition, $3,500.Greg Gary Trucking (Jaber Properties, demolition of entire single-family residence), 2445 Stonebridge Lane, demolition, $3,500.Raul Rivas Construction (Ingram Holders, add/alter commercial building, add ramp), 1033 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $100,000.WAKY Sign (Quik Stop/one pole sign alteration), 322 Morgantown Road, sign.Doug Martens Construction, 900 Drakes Ridge Lane, 5-25, residential building, $600,000.Signs Express (Path Forward KY, two sign addition), 730 Fairview Ave., Apt. B5, sign.Unique Hardscapes (Chase Ingram, pool with new fence), 1474 Mount Ayr Circle, pool, $80,000.Unique Hardscapes, 1474 Mount Ayr Circle, fence, $20,000.Riteway Construction, 6252 Logistics Court, Lot 10-2, site work, $225,000.