Bowling Green
Modern Signs & Graphics (Bowling Green High School, attached sign), 1801 Rockingham Ave., sign.
Neon Campus Inc. (Smoke Shop, one new attached illuminated sign), 401 E. Riverview Drive, sign.
John Lesieur (new greenhouse), 716 Magnolia St., residential building, $1,000.
Holland General Contracting (Kroger, Truist Bank branch closure, alter commercial interior), 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $68,000.
DF Chase Inc. (SEFL, 6333 Whitney Drive, Lot 3), commercial building, $11,046,000.
Potter Children’s Home (new commercial storage building), 2350 Nashville Road, commercial building, $336,575.
Scott & Ritter (Western Gateway, total demolition), 1589 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $135,000.
Premier Sign Co. (The Vitamin Shop), 2800 Scottsville Road, sign.
Hatbro LLC (ABC Supply, add/alter commercial building), 100 Graham Ave., commercial building, $400,000.
Darrel Sweets (total demolition of duplex), 209 Woodford Ave., demolition, $10,000.
Ray’s Construction & Rehab (Pigtails & Crewcuts, alteration of commercial interior), 2710 Nashville Road, commercial building, $60,000.
John Holloman (Mitch Wright), 810 Chestnut St., short-term rental, $1.
Stonewood Construction (new single-family residence), 825 Nutwood St., Lot 13, residential building, $150,000.
Fruehauf, 277 Technology Way, Lot 12, site work, $200,000.
Hat Bro LLC, 543 Waterbury Court, site work, $78,650.
Jeffrey Bartley (new storage building, single-family residence), 2313 Pecan St., residential building, $2,800.
On Target Cleaning & Restoration (Chris Gerbig, alter/repair apartment building), 318 Butler Way, commercial building, $186,753.
Portales Building & Remodeling, 932 Magnolia St., site work, $4,000.
RJW Properties, 857 Denzil Ave., site work, $1,000.
Gary Trucking (Topper Park Apartments), 321 E. 12th Ave., demolition, $15,500.
Gary Trucking (Topper Park Apartments), 1211 College St., demolition, $32,500.
Wild Earth Carpentry (exterior alteration, single-family residence), 1029 Meadowwood Lane, residential building, $10,370.
Specialty Contracting (Randy Faulkner, single-family residence addition), 208 Scott Lane, residential building, $75,000.
The Jones Co. of Ky. (Kerry Jones, alter/add to apartment building, new deck), 1546 State St., commercial building, $45,000.
The Jones Co. of Ky. (alter commercial apartment building No. 3), 1546 State St., commercial building, $45,000.
Premier Sign (Brad Soldwedel, two attached illuminiated signs), 321 Corvette Drive, sign.
Signs Express (Lighthouse Counseling, two non-illuminated signs), 700 Chestnut St., sign.
Jason Mills Construction (TMAG Properties, garage demolition), 659 E. 14th Ave., demolition, $1,000.
Real Asset Investors of BG (Moe Mohammad, single-family residence alteration), 1993 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $150,000.
Stewart Richey Construction (L&W Supply, alter commercial interior, bathroom area), 419 State St., commercial building, $67,771.
Bluegrass Signs (Secured Self Storage, non-illuminated sign), 2319 Russellville Road, sign.
Warren County
Jon and Tracy Beene, 313 Cleveland Drive, single-family residence addition, $99,350.
Po and Ktay Khu, 3009 Landon Way, paving, $2,000.
Mark and Marissa Mayes, 1812 Mount Lebanon Road, single-family residence, $438,000.
Brian Turner, 320 Birchwood Drive, single-family residence addition, $13,640.
Paula Susan Newton, 3251 Hammett Hill Road, single-family residence addition, $55,000.
Brent and Jeanette Askins, 667 Jack Smith Road, agriculture building, $8,000.
Raymond and Linda Craft c/o Cara Leta and Terry Allen Lindsey, 627 Pleasant Hill Road, demolition, $5,000.
Kenneth and Elisa Berry, 2380 Jenkins Road, single-family residence, $258,000.
Southside Properties LLC, Lot 57, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Kevin and Lora Morrow, 1611 Polksville Road, single-family residence addition (master suite), $205,000.
Ashley Parsly and Brad Hall, 474 Beyond Way, single-family residence addition (living space), $80,000.
Bart and Candace Flener, 8692 Drakes Ridge subdivision, accessory apartment, $130,000.
Stephany Shriver and Mark Carter, 251 Crabtree Lane, agriculture building, $18,000.
Wayne and Holli Grubb, 100 Sugar Mill Drive, fence.
Samantha Gross, 5958 Bristow Road, single-family residence addition (bedroom), $45,200.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 221, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
F&H Holding, Lot 92, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 84, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $195,900.
Edin and Tina Smajlagic, 3300 Fox Fire Court, pool, $65,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 55, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 54, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Banks and Patricia Crandell, 176 Delane Flora Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 85, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
Aliyeva Gulmira and Aliyev Ravshan, 647 Montrose Drive, single-family residence addition, $15,000.
Oliver and Hansbrough Development Partners, Pleasant Grove subdivision, site work development.
Eugene Grinstead, 164 Webb Ave., storage shed, $4,900.
Diana Zamora and Eduardo Feliciano, 216 Old Post Drive, pool, $80,000.
Ralph and Shannon Miller, 207 McIntyre St., pool, $70,000.
Billy Gene Pigue III, 553 Willow Oak Drive, pool, $53,000.
Sharon Jeske, Lot 58, Blevins Farm subdivision, fence.
Connect TS LLC, 7819 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, fence.
Mel Clinton and Kathleen L. Flores, 372 Martinsville Trail, garage.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 86, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $179,700.
AM Builders, 1405 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
AM Builders, 1421 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Brian and Jana Rowell, 930 Old Mount Pleasant Road, garage, $56,580.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 88, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 89, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
F&H Holding, Lot 76, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
F&H Holdings, Lot 102, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 26, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $309,438.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 207, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $314,328.
Jagoe Homes Inc. Lot 31, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $388,856.
Michael and Wendie Hendrix, 1492 Pondsville Road, garage, $45,000.
Global Capital 2 LLC, 265 Walnut Drive, site work development, $45,000,000.