Bowling Green
Williams Associates Architects (Cheetah Clean Car Wash, new commercial building), 2310 Cave Mill Station Blvd., commercial building, $783,000.
Dollar and Ewers Architecture (Kroger, alter commercial interior), 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $20,000.
Neon Campus Inc. (State Farm Insurance, new attached illuminated signs), 1301 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Olympian Construction Co. (Dr. Kevin Cox, alter commercial interior), 1818 Wallace Court, commercial building, $458,000.
Jeff Martin Construction, 228 Brookshore Ave., Lot 138-2, residential building, $120,000.
Signature Signs, 916 State St., sign.
Oscar W. Larson Co. (fuel island canopy), 208 Technology Way, commercial building, $26,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (new detached garage), 1052 Pepperidge Drive, residential building, $120,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (new pool, concrete pool deck, fence), 1052 Pepperidge Drive, pool, $80,000.
Signature Signs (Southern Kentucky Oral Surgery, alter monument sign face), 1802 Rockingham Ave., sign.
Stewart Richey Construction (Trail Blazer Fruheauf, office build-out, alter commercial interior), 277 Technology Way, Lot 12, commercial building, $200,000.
Scott & Ritter Inc. (demolition, single-family residence), 509 Regents Ave., demolition, $7,500.
Jaber Properties (alter commercial interior, replace single door with a double door), 2523 Russellville Road, commercial building, $4,500.
WAKY Signs, 650 Three Springs Road, sign.
WAKY Signs, 2508 Scottsville Road, sign.
Titan Construction, 779 River Birch Road, Lot 75, residential building, $100,000.