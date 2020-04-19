Bowling Green
Denham-Blythe Co. (Henkel Logistics, add to commercial building), 487 Central Ave., commercial building, $5,000,000.
CL Construction, 1311 College St., fence, $6,800.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 757 Kobus St., residential building, $209,460.
Signature Signs (Hatbro LLC), 128 State St., sign.
Signature Signs, 981 Campbell Lane, sign.
Paul Isenberg (alter commercial building, change of use), 102 Bookstore Way, commercial building, $35,000.
Signature Signs, 958 Fairview Ave., sign.
Signature Signs, 1265 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
