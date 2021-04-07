Warren County
William Arthur Jackson, 5052 Hammett Hill Road, accessory apartment, $17,000.
BCTA Properties LLC, 344 Dye Ford Road, apartment, $400,000.
Tracie and Malcomb Branham, 668 Clarence O’Dell Road, barn, $8,300.
Douglas and Teresa Roberts, Rockfield Browning Road, barn, $30,000.
Nurija Korkutovic, Lot 618, Northridge subdivision, covered porch, $2,000.
Alan and Gwendolyn Taylor, 220 Winston Court, covered porch, $150,000.
Robert and Meagan Reynolds, 169 Halsell St., fence, $1,500.
Peggy Price, Lot 92, Hunters Crossing, fence, $3,000.
Keith and Nafisah Washington, Lot 72, Plano Estates subdivision, fence, $2,800.
Donitka and Wayne Boyett, Lot 10, Blevins Farm subdivision, fence, $7,200.
Michael Lents, 5911 Richpond Road, fence, $4,600.
Kenneth and Sandra Metzler, Lot 119, Weatherstone subdivision, fence, $5,000.
Wendell and Lois Nichols, Lot 10, Sunny Acres, fence, $3,400.
Caleb and Miranda Bonner, 637 Loftwood Drive, fence, $11,000.
Brandon Hester, Lot 35, Deer Meadow subdivision, fence, $1,000.
Gerald Seltz, 253 Lakeview Road, garage, $15,000.
Chris Hooper, Lot 99, Hunters Crossing, garage, $10,000.
George Housley, 10400 Russellville Road, garage, $39,000.
Anthony and Kristy Arauz, Lot 57, Claiborne Farms subdivision, garage, $45,000.
Robert and Melissa Martin, Lot 2, Mark Douglas subdivision, garage, $50,000.
Christopher and Melody Gravil, 10457 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, garage, $36,000.
Ray Goodall, 973 Iron Bridge Road, garage, $26,000.
Vivian Denise and Kem Stewart Offutt, Lot 15, Pleasant Place subdivision, garage, $18,000.
Stephen Sanders II, Lot 23, North Ridge subdivision, garage, $3,000.
Kevin and Terri Sims, 336 Aaron Road, garage, $45,000.
Allen and Rebecca Hunter, J.B. Branch Road, garage, $10,000.
George and Nancy Hillyer, Lot 57, Lake Ayre Estates, garage, $24,000.
Gary and Joyce Dunagan, Lot 75, Meadowview subdivision, garage, $8,000.
Shaun and Amanda Hays, 607 Anna Sandhill Road, manufactured home, $160,000.
Michael and Margaret Perry, Lot 14, Fox Run Hills, manufactured home, $93,000.
Debra Spence, 2188 Threlkel Ferry Road, manufactured home, $177,987.
Hazel Rebecca Grimes and Jeremiah Kirby, 1595 Richpond-Rockfield Road, manufactured home, $72,000.
Michael and Wendie Hendrix, 1492 Pondsville Road, manufactured home, $140,000.
Jeffrey Barnum, 2065 Mount Olivet Road, manufactured home, $125,067.
Hendrick Family Dynasty Trust, 606 Gotts Hydro Road, mercantile, $46,963.
Chris Hooper, 1061 Shetland Drive, paving, $4,000.
Benjamin and Rachel Hurt, 4690 Girkin Road, paving, $3,200.
Marilyn McWilliams, 332 Mae Ola Drive, porch, $8,000.
Maurice and Shirley Bailey, Lot 2, Jerry Webb subdivision, porch addition, $4,330.
Timothy and Sylvia Risher Revocable Trust, Lot 52, September Lakes subdivision, porch addition, $25,800.
Mount Pleasant Church of Christ, 10219 Ky. 185, sign, $28,000.
Warren County School District Finance Corp., 2464 Cumberland Trace Road, sign, $49,985.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 62, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $249,252.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 243, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.
Buckwheat Enterprises, Lot 207, The Summit, single-family residence, $399,900.
Goodall Homes, Lot 63, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 18, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $550,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 629 Perry Martin Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, 552 Northridge Drive, single-family residence, $109,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, 558 Northridge Drive, single-family residence, $105,000.
DTD Inc., Lot 10, Matlock Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $445,000.
Ricky and Rhonda Gearlds, Lot 44, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 10, The Vinings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Aaron and Loretta Gaddis, 317 Wimpee Smith Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 69, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 10, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 268, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 269, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 205, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 112, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC, Lot 38, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
SKY Value Partners LLC, Lot 46, Legacy Pointe, single-family residence, $200,000.
SKY Value Partners LLC, Lot 45, Legacy Pointe, single-family residence, $200,000.
Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 102, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Brittanee and Austin Moyers, Lot 49, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 68, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $379,000.
EB Rental LLC, Lot 105, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $310,000.
David and Sara Spear, Lot 125, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 85, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $130,190.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 66, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $118,582.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 62, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $125,590.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 65, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $125,590.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 129, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $115,892.
Dale and Tonya Chaffin, Lot 60, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Robert and Melissa Martin, 5745 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Melody and Christopher Gravil, 10457 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $256,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 258, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 283, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $234,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 576, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 575, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 574, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.
The Jones Company of Kentucky II LLC, Lot 77, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Dale and Tonya Chaffin, Lot 55, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 34, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 39, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $135,000.
Becky May, 3372 Hunts Bend Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
Handy Homes LLC, Lot 6, Hickory Heights subdivision, single-family residence, $135,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 249, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Innovatas Construction Group, 2915 Dye Ford Road, single-family residence, $160,000.
Aaron and Courtney Davenport, 1208 Fuqua Road, single-family residence, $450,000.
KC Properties of BG LLC, Lot 104, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
KC Properties of BG LLC, Lot 101, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
KC Properties of BG LLC, Lot 100, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
SKY Value Partners LLC, Lot 48, Legacy Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
SKY Value Partners LLC, Lot 47, Legacy Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Jerry and Deborah Myatt, Lot 2, Myatt Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $264,185.
Cornerstone Construction, Lot 151, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.
Mitchell and Amy Wright, Lot 6, Drakes Creek subdivision, single-family residence, $587,000.
Amanda Lafours, Lot 6, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $340,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 193, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 192, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 135, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 41, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 9, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 39, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Troy Donoho, Lot 1, Sunnyside subdivision, single-family residence, $253,983.
Stokes Homes LLC, Lot 38, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 195, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
AM Builders, 3439 Boyce-Fairview Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
AM Builders, 3425 Boyce-Fairview Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
AM Builders, 3413 Boyce-Fairview Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
AM Builders, 3377 Boyce-Fairview Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
AM Builders, 3361 Boyce-Fairview Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 744 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $115,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 698 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $115,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 706 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $115,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 722 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $135,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 2593 Faiview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $130,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 2537 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $135,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 2629 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC, Lot 17, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Kevin and Terri Sims, 336 Aaron Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 12, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 90, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $324,315.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 89, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $335,570.
Innovatas Construction Group, Lot 70, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.
Innovatas Construction Group, Lot 72, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.
John and Donna Kirk, 9541 Glasgow Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Tahir Zukic, Lot 18, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Ryan Lawson, Lot 189, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 122, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Ryan Lawson, Lot 190, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Ryan Lawson, Lot 186, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $184,900.
Ryan Lawson, Lot 187, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 67, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $266,625.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 68, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $290,935.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 69, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $261,720.
Osmanovic Investments, Lot 73, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 91, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $317,905.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 119, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $409,245.
Eric and Stephanie Hammons, 166 Scoggins Road, single-family residence addition, $40,000.
Kevin Croslin, 283 Roy Thomas Road, single-family residence addition, $145,000.
Chris Hooper, Lot 99, Hunters Crossing subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $30,000.
Deland Peterson, Lot 18, Serenity Estates subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $20,000.
Linda Contreras, Lot 46, Westgate View subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $10,000.
Robert and Amy Duvall, Lot 13, Lillian Fields subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $87,973.
Michael and Brenda Brown, 1928 Old Union Church Road, single-family residence remodel, $50,000.
Maurice Bailey, Lot 31, Thompson Heights subdivision, storage shed, $4,000.
David and Allison Cook, Lot 15, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, storage shed, $7,500.
Phil Jaggers, 431 Old Scottsville Road, storage shed, $28,000.
Nurija Korkutovic, Lot 618, Northridge subdivision, storage shed, $2,000.
Michael and Debra Hunt, 1015 Long Road, storage shed, $6,168.
Brittany and Robert Gould, 250 Atlantis Way, storage shed, $4,000.
Camron and Ryanne Gregory, 1642 Cumberland Trace Road, above-ground pool, $1,500.
Benjamin Hilton, Lot 80, Stone Crest subdivision, above-ground pool, $10,000.
Charity and James Goddard, Lot 4, Windland Estates subdivision, above-ground pool, $7,361.99.
Brandy Roberts, Lot 3, Rockfield Estates subdivision, above-ground pool, $8,000.
Teresa Bullock and Chad Anderson, 1244 Mount Olivet Road, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Sonja Britt and David Meador, 4228 Gotts Hydro Road, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Neal and Crystal Smyth, Lot 160, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Salem Lockhart, Lot 80, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Wayne and Holli Grubb, Lot 30, Fairvue Farm subdivision, in-ground pool, $165,000.
Easley LLC, 971 Richards Road, in-ground pool, $41,000.
Becky May, 3372 Hunts Bend Road, in-ground pool, $45,000.
John and Henrietta Johnson, Lot 61, Ridgewood subdivision, in-ground pool, $27,000.
Jacob and Susan Posthumus, 2014 Claypool Alvaton Road, in-ground pool, $38,000.
Stephany Shriver and Mark Carter, Lot 22, Crabtree Estates subdivision, in-ground pool, $36,000.
Derrick Young, 374 Richardsville By-Pass, in-ground pool, $20,000.
Erin Fitzpatrick and Wesley Pashak, Lot 87, Deer Meadow subdivision, in-ground pool, $59,200.
Jayson and Jamie Howard, Lot 6, Spindletop subdivision, in-ground pool, $23,000.
Brandon Hester, Lot 35, Deer Meadow subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Double D Acres LLC, 822 Hayner Road, poolhouse, $207,980.
Tom and Donna Sherrill, Lot 66, September Lakes subdivision, poolhouse, $50,000.
Bowling Green
Jaber Properties LLC (single-family residence change of use to duplex), 2408 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $99,000.
Signature Signs Inc. (The Joint Chiropractic, illuminated attached sign), 2945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Mann Construction (Dollar General, alter commercial interior), 180 River Place Ave., commercial building, $15,600.
Henson Contracting, 839 River Birch Court, Lot 115, residential building, $120,000.
Henson Contracting, 827 River Birch Court, Lot 118, residential building, $120,000.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II Apartments, Building No. 5, eight-plex apartment building), 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd., Lot 1-1, commercial building, $1,255,836.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II Apartments, Building No. 6, Lot 1-4, 24 units), 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., commercial building, $2,893,644.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II Apartments, Building No. 8, new apartment building), 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., commercial building, $2,429,656.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill Apartments, Building No. 7, Lot 1-4, 24 units), 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., commercial building, $2,477,322.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II Apartments, Building No. 9, new apartment building), 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., commercial building, $2,477,322.
Steve Griffith and Chris Thompson (add deck to single-family residence), 1318 Richland Way, residential building, $1,500.
Williams Construction (Dance Place, Suite 201, alter commercial interior), 176 Porter Pike, commercial building, $61,770.
Henson Contracting, 713 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 110, residential building, $120,000.
Henson Contracting, 709 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 111, residential building, $120,000.
Henson Contracting, 835 River Birch Court, Lot 116, residential building, $120,000.
Henson Contracting, 838 River Birch Court, Lot 113, residential building, $120,000.
Henson Contracting, 842 River Birch Court, Lot 114, residential building, $120,000.
Henson Contracting, 831 River Birch Court, Lot 117, residential building, $120,000.
Henson Contracting (add patio cover to single-family residence), 360 Turkey Run Drive, residential building, $1,800.
JLW Properties, 834 Iris Hill Court, Lot 31, residential building, $100,000.
Modern Wash, 2168 Gary Farms Blvd., site work, $150,000.
Modern Wash, 1124 Fairview Ave., site work, $175,000.
Hughes Construction Group Corp. (Kinnarney’s Liquors, commercial partial demolition), 711 Boatlanding Road, demolition, $61,000.
Titan Construction, 791 River Birch Road, Lot 72, residential building, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes, 841 Saucer Court, Lot 69, residential building, $215,390.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 502 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 613, residential building, $175,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 490 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 611, residential building, $158,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 484 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 610, residential building, $176,500.
Jose Lemus (add roof over porch), 472 Hanover St., residential building, $1,500.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel, (Liberty Financial Bank, new commercial building), 2187 Gary Farms Blvd., commercial building, $2,187,534.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 496 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 612, residential building, $140,000.
Medical Center at Bowling Green, 250 Park St., tent.
My Projects (New Beginnings Recovery Homes Inc.), 703 E. 12th Ave., demolition, $15,000.
Jeff Arnold, 173 Chippewa Drive, Lot 24-6, residential building, $325,000.
Fine Signs & Graphics (Bendix, two new signs, non-illuminated), 346 Central Ave., sign.
Signature Signs, 1505 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Jerry A. Botts Construction Inc. (Diversified Portfolio Inc., alter commercial interior), 604 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $350,000.
Denham Blythe Co., 1328 Prosperity Lane, Lot 8-6-2, site work $510,000.
