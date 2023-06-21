Building permits Jun 21, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenYogi Construction (Thames Valley Property), 2362 Thames Valley Way, Lot 32, commercial building, $900,000.Andria McGregor (deck around pool), 1646 Sioux Way, residential building, $4,200. Toadvine/Drew Hunt (bleacher plan review), 1801 Rockingham Ave., specialty review, $70,406.Maria Diaz (house rebuild from fire), 704 Pearce Way, residential building, $80,000.B&B Fireworks/Southern Boom Fireworks, 2625, 2625 Scottsville Road, tent.Finishes by Design (EZ Rent It, commercial rebuild, 2021 storm damage), 1428 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $554,319.32. Lowcountry Signs (Palmetto Moon/two new attached illuminated signs), sign.Lubenda Luhanpela (addition to single-family residence), 227 W. 15th Ave., residential building, $4,537.Jason Mills Construction (add/alter single-family residence), 1449 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $150,000. Mosley Management (add deck to mobile home), 436 Dishman Lane, Lot 35, residential building, $4,500.MGB General Contracting (add to single-family residence, bathroom using existing slab), 1002 Magnolia St., residential building, $35,000.Julia Montufar, 235 Scott Way, site work, $2,800.Burrell Properties (single-family residence demolition with detached garage), 1408 Normalview Drive, demolition, $5,000.JR Design & Construction (add to single-family residence, dining room), 711 Old Morgantown Road, residential building, $16,000.Signature Signs (add to existing pole sign), 1532 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Coupe Construction (Chick Fil A, alter/repair commercial building), 3162 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $60,000.Cornerstone Construction, 5292 Scarlet Springs St., Lot 128, residential building, $200,000.Signature Signs, 819 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG auto dealer, employee charged with odometer tamperingOne critically wounded in shooting at motorcycle clubBGPD officer claims racial discrimination, retaliation in lawsuitWarren County grand jury returns indictments30 Bird eatery planning expansion to downtownCharges added in federal case against Franklin pharmacist, spouseDespite residents' concerns, Plano housing plan OK'd'Mr. Western' celebrates turning 101Ken BarrowBG man receives wheelchair upgrade thanks to NHRA legend Images Videos National News Outlook bleak for passengers on the Titan, despite massive rescue effort Sorority says rules allow transgender woman at Wyoming chapter, and a court can't interfere AP News Summary at 3:26 p.m. EDT Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel POLITICAL NEWS Justice Alito accepted Alaska resort vacation from GOP donors, report says Capitol rioter who shocked police officer with stun gun is sentenced to over 12 years in prison The Biden-Modi relationship is built around mutual admiration of scrappy pasts and pragmatic needs Ex-chief public defender to run for Pennsylvania attorney general Pride and pain for Biden as his son Hunter reaches a plea deal after 5 years of investigation Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView