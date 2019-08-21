Bowling Green
Jason Sowell (Hobby Lobby), 2945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $1,410,000.
Hub Multi Family LLC (The Hub), 494 Hub Blvd., eight commercial buildings each at a cost of $575,000.
John Williams (Cambridge Market, Suite 100, alter commercial interior), 760 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $306,000.
Erskine Concepts (Burger & Bowl), 1131 Fairview Ave., sign.
Scott & Ritter, 420 E. Second Ave., demolition, $2,300.
The Sign & Imaging Co. Inc. (Keystops Inc.), 3170 Fitzgerald Industrial Drive, sign.
Jose Limon, 164 Kendale St., residential building, $1,000.
Jagoe Home, 736 Kobus St., residential building, $227,328.
Banks Crandell, 872 Boatlanding Road, residential building, $68,000.
Banks Crandell, 812 Boatlanding Road, residential building, $50,000.
D.B. Allen Construction, 1416 Woodhurst St., residential building, $16,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 754 Kobus St., residential building, $199,887.
General Motors, 600 Corvette Drive, site work, $200,000.
Jerry Humble, 919 Coventry Court, site work, $4,200.
Knox Manor Apartment (Building C/D, porch area, alteration), 550 Winfield Drive, commercial building, $5,000.
Delta Zeta, 1510 Chestnut St., tent.
Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road, tent.
Aaron’s Sales & Lease, 709 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.