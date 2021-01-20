Bowling Green
Commonwealth Sign, 1680 Campbell Lane, sign.
Olympian Construction (Neville Family Dentistry), 155 Olde Towne Blvd., Lot 7, commercial building, $1,200,000.
Scott & Murphy Inc. (BG Metalforming, foundation/walls), 111 Cosma Drive, commercial building, $678,939.
David Kimbel, 1824 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
WAKY Signs, 677 Three Springs Road, sign.
Trevor Davidson (storage building), 858 Red Clover Avenue, residential building, $5,000.
Chris Leptinsky (demolition, single-family residence, shed and entire lot), 1429 Park St., demolition, $8,000.
Pool & Spa Depot (new pool within existing fence), 1148 Overlook Lane, pool, $82,000.
Sandra Jones, 2140 Walnut St., residential building, $6,700.
Sunbelt Construction (The Joint Chiropractic Clinic, alter commercial building), 2945 Scottsville Road, Suite B-13, commercial building, $70,000.
Sunbelt Construction (Tintin Properties, alter commercial interior, first floor), 511 E. 10th Ave., commercial building $95,000.
