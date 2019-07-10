Bowling Green
Hilton Kaci Isable, 361 Brighton Ave., fence, $2,200.
The Jones Co. of Kentucky, 1000, 1004 and 1008 Cumberland Ridge Way, three residential buildings each at a cost of $200,000.
Po Khu, 3429 Cave Springs Ave., residential building, $700.
Flip’N Axe, 327 Greenwood Lane, sign.
US Lawn & Landscape, 1559 Chenoweth Circle, residential building, $20,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 6521 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $120,000.
Hilton Isable, 361 Brighton Ave., residential building, $6,000.
Legacy Homes & Remodeling LLC, 2701 Fitzgerald Industrial Drive, commercial building, $46,000.
KD Contracting LLC, 919 Park St., residential building, $1,700.
Wendy’s, 2638 Scottsville Road, 2648 Russellville Road, 624 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, three temporary signs.
Curt Rafferty, 813 Three Springs Road, site work, $490,000.
Edwin C. Wilbanks, 2003 Nashville Road, residential building, $14,880.
David and Erin Hulsey, 839 Grider Pond Road, residential building, $9,000.
Car Mart of Bowling Green, 1930 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Soap My Ride, 3156 Nashville Road, temporary sign.
Car Mart of Bowling Green, 1930 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
