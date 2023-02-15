Building permits Building permits Feb 15, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenEMTWKO LLC (exterior stairs and deck addition), 212 Riverwood Ave., residential building, $7,000.William B. Hardy (alter interior of single-family residence), 3098 Louisville Road, commercial building, $375,000. William Black (Live the Dream Development, alter interior of single-family residence), 1011 Lewis Ave., residential building, $96,000.Habitat for Humanity, 1255 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-35, residential building, $110,000.Habitat for Humanity, 1261 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-36, residential building, $120,000.Habitat for Humanity, 1267 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-37, residential building, $110,000.Craig Mayes (JKLM Investments LLC, interior-exterior alteration, single-family residence), 348 Robin Ave., residential building, $50,000.Signature Signs, 2300 Gary Farm Blvd., sign. Portales Building & Remodeling, 1301 Indianola St., site work, $5,000.Lee Ross Dinwiddie (Mike Coffey, add/alter porch, single-family residence), 1139 Cave Mill Road, residential building, $500,000.Josh Duvall (alter single-family residence), 2036 Twilight Ave., residential building, $30,000.Josh Duvall (alter single-family residence), 2024 Twilight Ave., residential building, $30,000.Taibos Landing LLC (new four-plex, building 2), 474 Glen Lily Road, commercial building, $420,000.AMA Investments (interior alteration of single-family residence), 174 Pinehurst Way, residential building, $75,000.Beech Holdings (total demolition of single-family residence), 133 College St., demolition, $4,000.Jagoe Homes (new single-family residence), 764 Lily St., residential building, $378,896.Lehman Avenue Church of Christ, 1002 Lehman Ave., tent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTrader Joe's distribution center coming to FranklinFirst baby surrendered at BGFD's Baby BoxKathy Sue CampbellWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsLeon TarterVictims identified in fatal Simpson crashDr. Larry J. PackBGPD: White van belonged to transport companyMan shot in chase sues Simpson sheriff, deputiesWWII vet, auctioneer Tarter passes at 98 Images Videos State News Lawmakers hear spending pitch to shore up juvenile justice Sheriff: Florida man fatally shoots clerk at Kentucky hotel Mission trip to rebuild homes devastated by 2022 floods Kentucky Senate passes bill to ban TikTok from state devices Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data National News AP News Summary at 1:00 a.m. EST Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals Governments target medical debt with COVID relief funds AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST POLITICAL NEWS Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House Ukraine aid support softens in the US: AP-NORC Poll California Sen. Feinstein says she won't run for reelection In Trump probe, US seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege Mills: Maine's fiscal health solid, can overcome challenges Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView