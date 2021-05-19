Bowling Green
Zam Lun (detached carport), 2249 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $1,460.
Cory Ellis Construction LLC (Parkway Liquors), 2654 Russellville Road, commercial building, $560,000.
Bruce Hunton (Clara Hunton, add carport to single-family residence), 1708 Parkside Drive, residential building, $13,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC, 2138 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 60, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC, 1993 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 24, residential building, $120,000.
Doug Martens Construction, 354 Meadowdale Lane, Lot 5-31, residential building, $440,000.
John Logan (Acorn Storage, Building 3), 531 Corvette Drive, commercial building, $90,000.
Jason Heflin (add screened porch/deck to single-family residence), 148 Ridgewood Drive, residential building, $21,000.
Dyke Nelson Architecture LLC (Bowling Green Towers, alter commercial interior to renovate and create a total of 201 units), 1149 College St., commercial building, $10,997,867.
JC Brewer Construction (Bowling Green Skate Center, alter interior and exterior), 506 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $337,392.
Windsor Construction Inc., 1220 Drakes Ridge Lane, Lot 3-91, residential building, $750,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 508 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 614, residential building, $175,000.
Signature Signs (Days Inn, one new illuminated sign and alter one existing sign), 181 Cumberland Trace Road, sign.
Jennifer Hanna (deck), 6618 Night Horse St., residential building, $750.
Miguel Martin (alter interior and exterior for fire damage, single-family residence), 1119 Clay St., residential building, $6,891.
James R. Thompson (new pool with existing fence), 3614 Clear Springs St., pool, $12,500.
SDB Inc. (Valor Healthcare/VA Clinic, Suite 15, alter commercial interior), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $1,750,000.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Georgia Pacific, alter commercial interior), 399 Southwood Court, commercial building, $156,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 973 Anise Lane, Lot 48, residential building, $297,700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.