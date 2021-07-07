Bowling Green
Stewart Richey Construction (Molsheim Holdings LLC, new commercial building warehouse facility), 493 Century St., Tract 13, commercial building, $13,500,000.
Premier Sign Co., 1818 Cave Mill Road, sign.
Premier Sign Co., 2435 Nashville Road, sign.
Southern Design & Build, 2045 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 31 residential building, $200,000.
Phillip and Corina Jaggers (new pool, existing fence), 384 Old Scottsville Road, pool, $77,000.
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc. (Funky Bean, demolition, single-family residence and carport), 228 Riverwood Ave., demolition, $7,500.
Signature Signs (Legins House of Seafood, alter attached sign), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 709 Kobus St., Lot 148, residential building, $291,065.
Signature Signs (Railroad Plaza, alter monument sign), 632 Adams St., sign.
Signature Signs (Finish Line, one new attached sign and alter one attached sign), 4767 Scottsville Road, sign.
Signature Signs (Keeping It, new sign), 1244 Magnolia St., sign.
Signature Signs (Pro Rehab, new attached signs), 1945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Signature Signs, 1504 Chestnut St., sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 779 Lily St., Lot 226, residential building, $271,465.
Southern Design and Build, 2051 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 32, residential building, $200,000.
Signs Express, 1010 Fairview Ave., sign.
CED Cool Ventures LLC (Rita’s Italian Ice and Custard, new attached signs), 1840 Christian Care Way, sign.
Cornerstone Construction, 5388 Green Ash Drive, Lot 105, residential building, $185,000.
WAKY Signs (Shear Beauty, alter pole sign face), 1260 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
WAKY Signs, 1109 Lovers Lane, sign.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 854 Iris Hill Court, Lot 34, residential building, $135,000.
Build 270 LLC (Kory Pearman, add patio cover), 5472 Green Ash Drive, residential building, $270,000.
Paula E. Alas (add to single-family residence, second floor using existing foot print), 328 W. 12th Ave., residential building, $40,000.
Sian L. Thang (add to single-family residence), 501 W. 12th Ave., residential building, $14,000.
Robert’s Construction LLC (C-Trace Flex, alter commercial interior), 288 Cumberland Trace Road, Unit 102, commercial building, $75,000.
Hammer Homes LLC (Bruce Spence, add/alter commercial interior, add roof to building), 1221 Ashley Circle, $250,000.
Francisco Espinoza (add/alter exterior commercial building), 102 Woodford Ave., commercial building, $12,000.
Sun Iang (add to single-family residence), 324 Robin Ave. residential building, $3,000.
Jagoe Homes, 740 Lily St., Lot 142, residential building, $259,040.
Than Lin Ahin (add roof over deck), 283 Valleybrook Ave., residential building, $5,000.
White Construction, 899 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $165,000.
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services, 2899 Nashville Road, site work, $425,000.
WAKY Signs (American Legion, alter existing sign pole), 208 Dishman Lane, sign.
Centerpointe Church, 1000 Roselawn Way, tent.
Warren County
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 136, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Almedina Hajric and Eldin Mujanovic, Lot 4, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, fence, $5,100.
Albert and Katelyn Young Logsdon, 316 Pruitt Road, garage, $11,000.
Jayson and Jamie Howard, Lot 6, Spindletop subdivision, fence, $4,800.
Teresa Williams, Lot 14, Collett View subdivision, fence, $5,500.
Poe Meh and Pray Reh, Lot 66, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, fence, $2,500.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 94, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $118,582.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 95, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $114,806.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Hunts Lane, single-family residence, $180,000.
Dennis and Robbie Hymer, 5129 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Sherrie Simpson and Dennis Sheets, Lot 57, Belle Haven subdivision, in-ground pool, $70,000.
Abby Powers, 257 Massey Road, storage shed, $5,000.
Bryant and Leann Holt Phillips, Lot 119, Sutherland Farms subdivision, in-ground pool, $64,000.
Christopher Ray, 8316 Three Springs Road, in-ground pool, $35,000.
Terry and Kay Treangen, Lot 23, Cool Springs Farm subdivision, garage addition, $50,000.
Amanda Blair Matney, Lot 31, Lake Ayre Estates subdivision, above-ground pool, $5,000.
Hung Chang, Lot 171, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $390,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 546, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.
GMV Properties, Lot 606, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 125, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
Dean Talley, Lot 63, Wesley Estates subdivision, garage, $25,000.
Jeffrey Wayne and Whitney Oliver Peake, Lot 9, South Glen Gables, covered porch, $60,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 82, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $366,015.
Matthew and Bonnie Fleischman, 90 Farley Lane, garage, $30,000.
Cole Daniel Gibson, 1361 Bays Fork Road, single-family residence, $190,000.
Richard and Cassandra Watts, 4609 Woodstone Drive, single-family residence, $145,000.
Kenneth and Patricia Beckham, 1357 Beckham Road, manufactured home, $12,500.
Steve and Tina Barbour, Lot 52, Twin Elms subdivision, covered porch, $15,000.
Steve and Tina Barbour, Lot 52, Twin Elms subdivision, fence, $3,000.
Shawn Whittlesley, 2267 Bill Dedmon Road, manufactured home, $119,888.
The Jones Company of Kentucky II LLC, 3272 South Oak St., single-family residence, $170,000.
Ronald and Jo Carol Ford, 2065 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, garage, $20,000.
Paula Tarry, 8241 Louisville Road, demolition, $25,500.
Jon and Meredith Stokes, land near Greathouse Road, barn, $40,000.
Ethan and Kara Dorris, Lot 7, James Perkins subdivision, above-ground pool, $2,000.
Alexander and Cameron Liebedinsky, 620 Moats Lane, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Alexander and Cameron Liebedinsky, 620 Moats Lane, fence, $1,250.
Emily Fryman and William Nathan Harlan, 201 Kempton Court, covered deck, $22,000.
Prestige World Wide HC LLC, Lot 28, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $250,000.
Sabdra Urbanski and Vanessa Hale, Lot 4, Southern Hills subdivision, above-ground pool, $3,000.
LA Construction of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 61, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.
LA Construction of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 68, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.
Jeffrey Wayne and Whitney Oliver Peake, Lot 9, South Glen Gables, in-ground pool, $40,229.
Donald and Robin Cox, Lot 8, The Oaks subdivision, in-ground pool, $47,189.
Prestige World Wide HC LLC, Lot 210, The Summit, single-family residence, $400,000.
Prestige World Wide HC LLC, Lot 209, The Summit, single-family residence, $400,000.
Prestige World Wide HC LLC, Lot 208, The Summit, single-family residence, $520,000,
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 14, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Miguel and Edith Castro, Lot 48, Pennyroyal Farms subdivision, fence, $2,000.
Robert and Janet Henderson, Lot 41, Drakes Ridge subdivision, covered porch, $13,900.
Theresa Decoteau and David Henderson, 650 Clarence O’Dell Road, single-family residence, $5,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 11, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $140,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 59, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $391,150.
Brittany Hamilton, 242 Red Pond Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Barry Jones Construction, 233 Leayou Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Darryl and Cindy Travis, 100 College St., in-ground pool, $30,000.
GPR Construction, Lot 2, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $324,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 7, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $140,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 6, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $165,000.
Benjamin and Miranda Peterson, 915 Old Dearing Road, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $5,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 558, Northridge, single-family residence, $120,000.
TMAG Properties LLC, Lot 580, Northridge, single-family residence, $120,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 597, Northridge, single-family residence, $125,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 632 Cumberland Pointe Lane, eight townhomes each at a cost of $475,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 632 Cumberland Pointe Lane, two townhomes each at a cost of $300,000.
Katherine Kontio and Robert Coffelt, Lot 167, Hidden River Estates, deck, $5,700.
Chad and Savannah York, Lot 1, Barry Vinsant property, garage, $200,000.
Elite Contracting of Kentucky LLC, Lot 24, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $280,000.
Elite Contracting of Kentucky LLC, Lot 25, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $250,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 21, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $430,000.
Darel and Donna Carrier, 4288 Glasgow Road, accessory apartment, $60,000.
Mike Howe & Son Custom Building Inc., Lot 184, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $495,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 70, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $252,825.
Russell and Tonya Simpson, 3353 Old Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $10,000.
M.A. Williams Properties LLC, Lot 106, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
M.A. Williams Properties LLC, Lot 105, Carters Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $182,026.
Matthew Hoskins, 633 Norris Road, deck, $5,000.
Kristin and Dustin Bateman, Lot 70, Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Michael and Amy Lynn Boyle, 1237 Old Dearing Road, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Matthew and Marilee Forrest, Lot 3, The Oaks subdivision, in-ground pool, $51,750.
Ashley Pennington and Anel Mehmedovic, Lot 16, Legacy Pointe, covered porch, $10,000.
Yoders Contracting & Construction LLC, Lot 1, George Fant Jr. subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
David Rennick, Lot 249, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $78,735.
John and Carla Campbell, Lot 10, Meadowview subdivision, above-ground pool, $10,000.
John and Carla Campbell, Lot 10, Meadowview subdivision, fence, $5,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 42, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $437,945.
Kevin and Jill Isom, Lot 25, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, in-ground pool, $45,213.
Tracey and Michael McCay, 368, Larmon Mill Road, in-ground pool, $56,342.
Elvis and Alisa Bosnjakovic, Lot 158, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $57,000.
Kimberly Pitts, 8597 Porter Pike, accessory apartment, $100,000.
Tracy and Keith Jones, Lot 13, Fountain Crest subdivision, above-ground pool, $25,000.
Rachel Gilpin, Lot 30, Crabtree Estates subdivision, fence, $5,000.
Rickie Shadburn, 1933 H.E. Johnson Road, single-family residence, $225,000.
Ashley Boyd and Brian Newton, 3824 Hunts Bend Road, in-ground pool, $28,000.
Jeff and Cori Deprato, Lot 38, The Trace at Bays Fork subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jeff and Cori Deprato, Lot 38, The Trace at Bays Fork subdivision, fence, $8,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 22, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $222,305.
JDA Construction, Lot 35, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $549,000.
Mike Brown Construction, Lot 9, Serenity Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Kevin and Savannah Daugherty, 8453 Nashville Road, business, $880,714.
Harlan Construction, Lot 153, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Jamie Bergren, Lot 13, Rockfield Estates subdivision, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Leon and Marlyn Orange, Richardsville Road, barn, $21,690.
Clint and Peggy Hudson, 490 Morehead Road, fence, $1,660.