Warren County
David Jaggers, 711 Hunts Lane, garage addition, $50,000.
John and Roseann Allen, Lot 165, The Summit, in-ground pool, $31,900.
Jamie Coots and Matthew Hardy, Lot 12, Tanglewood subdivision, single-family residence, $90,000.
Faruk Avdic and Mediha Music, 415 Neal Howell Road, poolhouse, $120,000.
Garry and Tiffany Sago, 6581 Richpond Road, in-ground pool, $45,500.
Hendrick Family Dynasty Trust, Gotts Hydro Road, garage, $46,963.
Shawn Smith, 207 N. Main St., business addition, $4,000.
David Jaggers, 711 Hunts Lane, single-family residence addition, $100,000.
Jacob Kyle Basham, 12256 Cemetery Road, single-family residence, $340,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc.. Lot 54, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $290,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 62, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $250,000.
Roger and Brenda Johnson, 2812 Glen Lily Road, garage addition, $14,000.
Redjija Mujkanovic, Lot 3, Winston Place, garage, $50,000.
Todd and Janus Wilken, 1572 Boyce Fairview Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Shawn and Elizabeth Rhodes, Lot 57, Ivan Downs subdivision, in-ground pool, $25,000.
Jeffrey and Debra Proctor, Lot 146, The Summit, in-ground pool, $49,500.
Ed and Rosemary Swain, Lot 41, Claiborne Farms subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $90,000.
Elsa and Roger Crabtree Jr., 2441 Plano Road, fence, $1,500.
David Tuck, 1282 Clarence Odell Road, single-family residence addition, $80,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 555, North Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.
Rolando and Janet Ramos, Lot 9, Stone Trace subdivision, single-family residence, $614,000.
Charles and Kathryn Kittinger, Lot 6, Fairvue Farm subdivision, storage shed, $17,000.
Ward and Sherry Moran, Lot 17, Peachtree Downs, garage, $50,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 18, 19, 20, McLellan Crossings, three single-family residences each at a cost of $150,000.
Bruce Flowers, 2108 Gotts Hydro Road, manufactured home, $54,900.
Adis and Elvira Grabus, Lot 173, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $400,000.
Aung Ling, Lot 32, The Springfield subdivision, fence, $2,000.
Mark Whalen, Lot 59, Mitchell Heights, garage, $42,500.
Michael Spears, Lot 175, Hunters Crossing, fence, $7,000.
Carl and Debra Myers, Lot 128, Hunters Crossing, garage, $46,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 215, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $260,500.
Jason and Brandy Board, Lot 16, Fairvue Farm subdivision, poolhouse, $233,150.
Jason and Brandy Board, Lot 16, Fairvue Farm subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Gregory and Alison Alberalla, 5430 Three Springs Road, garage, $50,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 587, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Doug Henning, Lot 21, Autumn Grove subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Ruth Wright, Lot 18, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Tyler Douglas Construction, 415 Old Tram Road, single-family residence, $145,000.
Terry Davis Construction Inc., Lot 30, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $295,000.
Terry Davis Construction Inc., Lot 28, South Oaks subdivision, $295,000.
Jordan Family Protection Trust, 920 Old Tram Road, workshop, $48,500.
Heath and Brandi Faulk, 466 Sledge Road, single-family residence, $320,000.
Harold Huntsman, 8233 Nashville Road, business addition, $5,000.
Edward and Allison Kasprisin, 488 Sledge Road, single-family residence, $444,800.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC, Lot 39, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Sahetya, 272 Roger Porter Road, demolition, $11,000.
Sahetya, 212 Roger Porter Road, demolition, $11,000.
S&S Construction, Lot 39, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 214, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 231, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 220, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 136, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.
Colby Glasscock, Blue Level Providence Road, barn, $17,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 33, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $180,000.
Harold Huntsman, 8233 Nashville Road, business addition, $3,000.
Sahetya, 332 Roger Porter Road, demolition, $5,000.
Austin and Rebecca Daniel, 275 Booth Drive, sunroom, $40,000.
Austin and Rebecca Daniel, 275 Booth Drive, single-family residence addition, $8,000.
Austin and Rebecca Daniel, 275 Booth Drive, garage addition, $8,000.
Bennie Jones Construction, Lot 15, Breckenridge, single-family residence, $220,000.
Noall Construction, Lot 42, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Noall Construction, Lot 43, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, 3517 Rocky Hill Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Ernest and Virginia 2449 Oakland Flatrock Road, single-family residence remodel, $30,000.
Dan and Tawnya Morgan, 502 Sledge Road, in-ground pool, $43,000.
Southern Design & Build, Lot 40, Mackenzie Meadows, single-family residence, $200,000.
Southern Design & Build, Lot 41, Mackenzie Meadows, single-family residence, $215,000.
Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 22, Hardcastle Farms, single-family residence, $560,000.
Tracie and Malcomb Branham, 668 Clarence Odell Road, manufactured home, $155,000.
Bowling Green
Countryside Village, 936 Shive Lane, Lot 211, mobile home.
LR Smith Pool & Spa (new pool and fence), 149 Village Way, pool, $46,500.
Confederated Builders (Pizza Hut, add/alter, J. Larry Fugate as trustee), 1414 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $150,000.
Louisville Road Mini Storage, #S, 201 Scottys Way, commercial building, $157,500.
Louisville Road Mini Storage, #R, 201 Scottys Way, commercial building, $157,500.
Pleasure Pools LLC (Pat Riley), 976 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $49,570.
Pat Riley, 976 Cumberland Ridge Way, fence, $3,742.
Signature Signs (Kennedy Restaurant), 2508 Scottsville Road, sign.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 803 River Birch Court, Lot 122, residential building, $104,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 816 Saucer Court, Lot 60, residential building, $243,635.
Gomez Construction LLC, 439 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 573, residential building, $115,000.
Gomez Construction, 511 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 583, residential building, $115,000.
Decker Services, 1310 Edgewood Ave., pool, $60,418.
Jagoe Homes Inc. 840 Saucer Court, Lot 56, residential building, $223,905.
Neon Campus (Church of the Nazarene), 1503 Westen St., sign.
Banks Crandell, 826 Boatlanding Road, Lot 8, residential building, $60,000.
Banks Crandell, 830 Boatlanding Road, Lot 7, residential building, $60,000.
Aqualand Pool & Spa (pool within a new fence), 281 Village Way, Lot 7-8, pool, $60,000.
