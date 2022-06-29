Bowling Green
Infinity Pipeline Inc. (Eagle Furniture), 578 Kelly Road, commercial building, $1,606,500.
Holland Contracting (single-family residence storm rebuild), 851 Nutwood St., residential building, $300,000.
Front Row Properties (Enterprise Flats, eight-plex apartments), 144 Enterprise Court, three commercial buildings each at a cost of $600,000.
Jennifer Franklin (new single-family residence), 2440 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $250,000.
Kentucky Blu/Joseph W. Luster (Kentucky Blu Coffee Shop, change of use/shell only, alter commercial interior), 643 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $73,000.
Brian Miller Contracting, 1603 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $450,000.
Robert Perez (Matt Robertson, alter/repair commercial building, shell only), 1341 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $70,000.
Homepro Solutions LLC (Newman Center), 1413 College St., commercial building, $102,300.
Raven Construction (single-family residence demolition due to storm damage), 2445 Stonebridge Lane, demolition, $10,000.
Jeff Eimers (new pool house), 1733 Greenview Lane, residential building, $6,000.
Jason Mills Construction, 715 Kenton St., site work, $800.
Tony Henon Construction, 1314 Burr Oaks Court, Lot 11, residential building, $450,000.
Brown and Brown Construction, 1467 Hamilton Court, Lot 20, residential building, $950,000.
DHI Contracting, 1520 Fairview Ave., demolition, $4,000.
Ruth Y. Payne (new carport), 1004 Magnolia St., residential building, $6,000.
Bell Vue Properties (Unit 911, single-family residence), 1044 Kenton St., residential building, $100,000.
Don Langley, 884 Broadway Ave., sign.
Remodel Realty (alter interior apartment building), 1400 Park St., commercial building, $100,000.
Ahin & Son (single-family residence addition, deck and room), 467 Trent Way, residential building, $6,000.
BL Bennett & Associates, 541 Hub Blvd., site work, $300,000.
Real Asset Investors of B.G., 137 Graham Drive, Lot 12, residential building, $125,000.
Mike Berry, 1004 Lois Lane, residential building, $5,500.
TNT Fireworks, 1676 Westpark Drive, tent.
CBC Professional Home Services (single-family residence interior alterations), 660 Hampton Drive, residential drive, $110,000.
BL Bennett & Associates, 599 Cooksey Lane, Lot 1-2, site work, $500,000.
Sign Crafters Inc. (Chuck E. Cheese), 2625 Scottsville Road, sign.
James R. Bemiss (add to single-family residence, porch cover), 206 Anders Drive, residential building, $15,000.
Design Builders (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 634 Oaklawn Way, residential building, $10,000.
A&K Construction Inc. (Huck’s No. 395), 306 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $200,150.
Premier Contracting (BGIMP, alter commercial interior), 615 E. 7th Ave., commercial building, $20,500.