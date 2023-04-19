Building permits Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenNeal Downing, A/A (PSG Holdings LLC, new commercial building), 326 Vanderbilt Drive, commercial building, $1,291,000.A&J Strong LLC (Hardee's, one new illuminated billboard sign), 592 Interstate Drive, sign. Patrick Nall/DKN Architects (Service One Credit Union, new commercial building), 103 State St., commercial building, $4,892,119.Patrick Nall/DKN Architects (Service One Credit Union, new commercial picnic shelter), 103 State St., commercial building, $110,000.Lee Neon Signs (TForce Freight, two new monument-attached signs, illuminated and non-illuminated), 655 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., sign.Trembley Pool (Tracy Young), 1635 Granite Circle, pool, $50,000.S&K Powder Coating (The Registry, alter commercial apartment building, stair replacement), 103 Old Morgantown Road, commercial building, $65,000.Geoff Sabin Design (Tyson Production, three new monument and attached non-illuminated and illuminated signs), 1388 Production Ave., sign.Sign Makers of Hardin County (three new monument and attached illuminated signs), 1748 Westpark Drive, sign.Robert Young, 1635 Granite Circle, fence, $10,500.Hughes Supply Co. (add to commercial building, storage area), 990 Pedigo Way, commercial building, $282,648. MGB General Contracting (new pre-built storage building), 2818 Nashville Road, commercial building, $5,500.Newcomb Oil Co., 334 Veterans Memorial Lane, Lot 2, site work, $400,000.Homepro Solutions (Steve Sutton, replacing decks), 1114 Brockley Way, commercial building, $20,000.Graf Construction (Mike Coffey, add-alter bathroom on single-family residence), 1139 Cave Mill Road, residential building, $35,000.Steve Snodgrass (new greenhouse on single-family residence), 1006 S. Park Drive, residential building, $5,000.Grassroots Construction (add/cover existing deck/patio), 31 Talbott Drive, residential building, $50,000.Tim Kanaly (new pool house), 1404 Scottsville Road, residential building, $80,000.Jason Smith Construction (alter commercial warehouse interior), 118 Plain Ave., commercial building, $50,000.Tony Henon Construction, 240 Pine Pointe Court, Lot 15, residential building, $600,000.Mya Soe (add/alter single-family residence, porch/deck), 224 River Avon Court, residential building, $3,000.Signature Signs (Luxe Boutique, new attached sign), 2475 Scottsville Road, sign.Tim Kanaly (add to single-family residence, master closet), 1404 Scottsville Road, $40,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesKSP investigating shooting incident involving officerTony's restaurant aiming for April 24 openingSuspended by Ky. Supreme Court, attorney Thornton seeks reinstatement2nd Greenview Hospital location gets state approvalWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsRestaurant inspectionsNew home for WKU business college unveiledCharlotte Nell Morris (Settle)Deaton tabbed as South Warren High School principal Images Videos National News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:43 a.m. EDT AP News Summary at 9:41 a.m. EDT Stock market today: Wall Street follows global markets down Charges put focus on Jehovah's Witnesses' handling of abuse Police: Maine man fired randomly on highway after killing 4 POLITICAL NEWS Court hearing delayed for airman accused in documents leak Age of airman in leaks case not the issue: defense chief Austin hopes Turkey will act on Sweden NATO bid before July Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions House Republicans ready border enforcement push after delays Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView