Bowling Green
Alter Construction (Goodwood, alter commercial interior, game yard, change of use), 1010 State St., commercial building, $2,350,000.
Hafer PSC, (Hillvue Heights Church, Reach Center, add to commercial building), 3219 Nashville Road, commercial building, $4,500,000.
Justin Halcomb, 759 Hennessy Way, site work, $46,000.
Tai Phung (greenhouse), 2444 Thoroughbred Drive, residential building, $2,500.
Dishons Service Group (Houchens Insurance Group, Unit 4), 1750 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $17,500.
Jose Aguilar (porch addition, add to mobile home), 2426 Ken Bale Blvd., residential building, $2,000.
Signature Signs (Labor Source, one new attached non-illuminated sign), 1260 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Signature Signs (Wells & Ellis, one new attached illuminated sign), 1548 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Linda Moore (shed demolition on Lot 542), 1856 Loop Ave., demolition, $1.
WAKY Sign (Fedex Ground, one new attached illuminated sign), 1555 Flex Park Drive, sign.
Warren County
Dong Anh Do and Tuyen Tan Vy, Lot 70, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $270,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 12, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $274,540.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 11, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $215,540.
Peter and Patricia Cooper, 1655 Mount Lebanon Road, fence.
Bradley and Bethany Moore, 1255 Oscar Downey Road, accessory apartment, $105,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 15, Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $140,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 26, 26-1, 27, 27-1, 28, 28-1, The Orchard at South Warren, six single-family residences each at a cost of $200,000.
Raven Construction, Lot 64, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Gary and Janice Osborne, 1258 Matlock Road, garage, $20,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lots 185 and 186, McLellan Crossing subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $220,000.
SR Farms, 359 and 379 Meeks Road, two single-family residences each at a cost of $175,000.
Jacob Hunter Blaize Robinson, 282 Bill Lindsey Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Rhonda Miller, 6990 Buddy Miller Drive, pool, $56,000.
Chad and Lindsey Young, 8882 Morgantown Road, fence.
J. Allen Builders Inc., 438 Deluth Drive, single-family residence, $175,000.
Jeremiah Jones, 1216 William Simmons Road, manufactured home, $65,900.
Joseph Feustel, 5932 Browning Road, manufactured home, $170,030.86.
Matthew and Ashley Loafman, Lot 4, Iron Bridge Road, single-family residence, $800,000.
John and Tavye Lynn Gifford, 987 Old Greenhill Road, agriculture building, $32,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 79, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $450,735.
Historical Efforts LLC, 243 College St., short-term rental.
Ryan and Mary Thompson, 381 Morage St., garage, $38,740.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 167, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $372,005.
Megan and William Henness III, 497 Vining Court, covered deck, patio, porch, single-family residence addition, $15,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 18, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $204,940.
Handy Homes LLC, 1275 Girkin Road, single-family residence, $215,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 19, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $194,940.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 20, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $273,540.
Ketankumar Patel, Lot 51, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Rasik Patel, Lot 30, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 94, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $234,540.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 95, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $277,540.
Joe Price, 534 Browning Road, storm damage remodel, $20,000.
Elizabeth Kemp, 363 Shanty Hollow Road, single-family residence, $255,000.
Larry and Anita Ground, 1440 Beckham Road, demolition, $1,000.
Elvis and Ivana Skeric, 741 Elkhorn Peak Drive, pool, $39,000.
Vishnukumar and Manjulabahen Patel, 720 Elkhorn Peak Drive, pool, $50,000.
Danny Cabrera, 1727 Greenhill Road, pool, $46,000.
Patricia Harris, 7236 Hilliard Court, single-family residence, $150,000.
Valerie and Tracey Zion, 11100 Ky. 185, short-term rental.
Ritter Company LLC, 2385 Barren River Road, commercial storage, $198,000.
Titan Construction LLC, 3072 Gunsmoke Trail Way, single-family residence, $180,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 193, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $342,148.
Penny and Albert Wheeler, 1386 Mercer Road, single-family residence, $90,000.
Michelle and James Whitescarver, 2403 Garrett Hollow Road, single-family residence, $390,000.
James and Cate Norelus, 1682 New Cut Road, fence.
Brad and Lisa Janes, 1757 Leyben Court, single-family residence, $500,000.
Ismet and Mirsada Mustafic, 3741 Plano Road, single-family residence remodel (bedroom), 3741 Plano Road, $10,000.
Claire Ottman and Dylan Sanford, Lot 234, McKinney Farms subdivision, fence.
Kyle and Kacey Rowland, 738 Elkhorn Peak Drive, pool, $54,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., 1739 Leyben Court, single-family residence, $565,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 153, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $414,366.
George and Deborah Phelps, 9232 Poplar Grove Court, pool, $37,100.
Victor and Luz Duran, 784 Memphis Junction Road, paving, $4,246.
Rafael Jose Casas, 282 West McLellan Road, storage shed, $8,400.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 21, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $240,540.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 22, The Standard at Blue Level, single-family residence, $217,540.
Alex and Socorro Alvarado, 11270 Louisville Road, single-family residence remodel, $120,000.
David Harrell, 1350 Pondsville Kepler Road, single-family residence, $35,000.
Cory Gould and William Wilson, 155 Walters Ave., pool, $28,400.
Jagoe Homes Inc. Lot 178, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $343,065.
Tiffany Walker, 304 Upper Stone Ave., short-term rental.
JTB23 LLC, 6466 East Haven Way, single-family residence, $260,000.
Amel Atic, 1306 Matlock Road, fence.
Amer Salihovic, 359 Golfview Way, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $15,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 1355 Girkin Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Royal Investments BG LLC, 3202 Acorn Court, single-family residence, $130,000.
Derek Peay, 5522 Porter Pike, garage, $30,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., Lot 45, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., Lot 47, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
Crandell LLC, 272 Palmer Drive, single-family residence remodel, $47,340.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 3070 Indo St., single-family residence, $322,880.
Richpond Grove LLC, 206 Rich Pond Road, business, $700,000.
Richpond Grove LLC, 206 Rich Pond Road, business, $754,000.
Qamar Bilal, 125 Westwood Ave., single-family residence addition (porch), $6,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 9022 Sunflower Lane, sign, $4,500.
David and Lindsey Copass, 3265 Sunburst Drive, pool, $80,000.