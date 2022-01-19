Bowling Green
Chuck Barrett, Architect, 145 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $800,000.
Falcon Auto Sales, 1567 River St., commercial carport, 1567 River St., commercial building, $1,500.
Focal Building Group (Scott Barnes, add to single-family residence), 732 Lynnwood Way, residential building, $180,000.
CASCO (Kohls, alter commercial interior), 2321 Gary Farms Blvd., commercial building, $300,000.
Scudder Remodeling (Daniela Galassi, alter/repair attached carport), 840 Nutwood St., residential building, $7,650.
Alderson Homes (single-family residence demolition), 1031 Ironwood Drive, $14,000.
Reuf Keco (alter/repair commercial apartment building B, storm damage repair), 260 Creekwood Ave., commercial building, $35,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition due to storm damage), 132 Whispering Hills Blvd., demolition, $7,500.
Greg Gary Trucking (commercial building demolition due to storm damage), 927 Broadway Ave., demolition, $2,000.
Dennis Causey (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 2444 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $20,000.
Kenneth Keltner Construction (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 1644 Camden Court, residential building, $150,000.
Pool & Spa Depot (new pool within existing fence), 652 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $99,100.
Greg Gary Trucking (commercial building demolition, storm damage), 1407 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $9,500.
DB Allen Construction Co. (alter/add roof to patio), 443 Cumberland Ridge Court, residential building, $45,000.
Miller Improvements (alter/repair single-family residence due to storm damage), 520 Woodland Ave., residential building, $65,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 368 Cedar Run St., Lot 607, residential building, $120,000.
Miller Improvements (alter/repair single-family residence), 337 Cedar Ridge Road, residential building, $19,500.
Sunbelt Construction (South Central Bank, alter commercial interior/exterior), 1757 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $700,000.
Alderson Homes 111 Anders Drive, demolition, $8,000.
Jianliang Wang (repair single-family residence), 586 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $3,000.
My Projects (shed demolition), 1033 Nutwood St., demolition, $3,750.
Shawn Taubert (repair single-family residence), 2448 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $15,000.
Stewart Richey (alter interior commercial building, Suite A), 275 Central Ave., commercial building, $20,000.
Vision Builders (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 829 Rockwood Drive, demolition, $9,500.
Vision Builders (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 833 Rockwood Drive, demolition, $9,500.
Vision Builders (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 913 Rockwood Court, demolition, $9,500.
James Signorello (alter/repair single-family residence), 708 Smith Way, residential building, $21,000.
Kinser Farms (apartment building demolition), 258 Spring Creek Ave., demolition, $12,000.
TNT Erectors LLC (alter/repair commercial building), 2215 Russellville Road, commercial building, $25,000.
RJW Properties, 276, 270, 289, 499, 282, 575 and 579 Moss Creek Ave. (alter/repair seven single-family residences), $3,000 each.
Clark’s Premier Services (roof replacement from storm damage, alter/repair commercial building), 1724 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $78,500.