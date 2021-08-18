Bowling Green
Jonathan Schwer, 1655 Chestnut St., house moving, $86,000.
Bobby Rinehart (Bankwater Investments, alter commercial interior, third floor), 563 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $917,023.
TB Ventures LLC (demolition to single-family residence), 1421 Holmes Ave., demolition, $4,000.
Ricky N. Terrell, P.E. (fire alarm plan review), 150 Walton Ave., specialty review, $45,000.
Keystone Partners, 601 Village Way, Lot 5-46, residential building, $180,000.
Henson Contracting, 5380 Green Ash Drive, Lot 107, residential building, $200,000.
Tom Rigsby (new storage building), 1557 Virginia Drive, $13,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 817 Lily St., Lot 11, residential building, $281,570.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 843 Iris Hill Court, Lot 25, residential building, $130,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 849 Iris Hill Court, Lot 24, residential building, $130,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 837 Iris Hill Court, Lot 26, residential building, $130,000.
Contracting Unlimited, 602 Pine Court, Lot 4-1, residential building, $350,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 1986 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 78, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 2075 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 36, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC, 1999 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 25, residential building, $120,000.
A&B Sign Co., 228 Brenner St., Lot 5-6-1, sign.
Donnie Turley (Corvette Museum Cafe, new range hood), 350 Corvette Drive, specialty review, $1,000.
Sweets Design Build (Sublime Media, alter commercial interior), 1506 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $80,000.