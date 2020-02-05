Bowling Green
Sunbelt Construction (alter commercial interior, Roebuck Apartments), 1010 State St, $275,000.
Mike Measel Inc. (Dollar General), 6553 Nashville Road, commercial building, $490,000.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, 63 North Graham St., site work, $618,000.
Gomez Construction, 674 Pleasant Meadow Lane, residential building, $110,000.
Gomez Construction, 686 Pleasant Meadow Lane, residential building, $110,000.
Gomez Construction, 692 Pleasant Meadow Lane, residential building, $110,000.
WAKY Signs (alter pole sign, Aarons), 660 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Ridgeline Contracting, 1914 Nashville Road, demolition, $3,000.
Premier Sign (new sign attached, Starbucks), 2945 Scottsville Road, sign.
WAKY Signs, 325 Three Springs Road, sign.
WAKY Signs, 103 Clay St., sign.
Signarama Louisville East, 2345 Gary Farms Blvd., sign.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel, 437 Church Ave., site work, $6,800.
Vision Builders LLC, 287 Townsend Way, Lot 110, residential building, $175,000.
Sunbelt Construction, 946 Searcy Way, commercial building, $100,000.
Mitch Wright (AM Ventures LLC), 1135 Kenton St., residential building, $20,000.
Countryside Village, 936 Shive Lane, Lot 194, mobile home.
Walk2Campus, 1504 Park St., temporary sign.
Walk2Campus, 1225 College St., temporary sign.
BBD Corp Inc. (alter commercial interior, German American Bank, conference room), 1700 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $29,000.
Warren County
Brad Knee Builders, 328 Fairbanks Ave., single-family residence, $80,000.
Dennis Michael Smith, 318 L.C. Carr Road, storage shed, $14,000.
George and Virginia Studle, 7685 Gotts Hydro Road, barn, $35,000.
Misha Perez, Lot 8, Plano Estates, fence, $5,278.
Jim Mahnesmith, Lot 115 Coalition Estates, fence, $5,400.
Deborah Kay Jones, Lot 11, Brickhaven, storage shed, $3,000.
Russell Anderson, 2541 Old Union Church Road, barn, $5,000.
Matthew Steele, 5070 Mount Olivet Road, barn, $18,000.
Michael and April Cosby, 408 Marblegate Circle, covered porch, $40,000.
John and Dianne Martin, 1267 Memphis Junction Road, single-family residence, $35,000.
Lisa Potter, 271 Shanty Hollow Road, manufactured home, $137,200.
Vyron and Barbara Adamson, 1189 Wren Road, storage shed, $500.
Marlene Young, 1050 Whipperwill Trail, barn, $15,000.
John Sloman, 4191 Blue Level Road, garage, $30,000.
Karli Martin, 552 Bratcher Road, manufactured home, $1,500.
Jay Shree Dada LLC, 605 S. Main St., sign, $19,000.
Richard Whitaker, 1839 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, in-ground pool, $22,000.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, 5972 Nashville Road, grading, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 33, The Heritage, single-family residence, $185,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 36, The Heritage, single-family residence, $150,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 50, The Heritage, single-family residence, $150,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 58, The Heritage, single-family residence, $185,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 2843 H.E. Johnson Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 2829 H.E. Johnson Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 2821 H.E. Johnson Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Kim and Scott Hart, 825 Cosby Road, demolition, $2,000.
Kim and Scott Hart, 825 Cosby Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Joseph and Reba Hicklin, 3360 Glen Lily Road, single-family residence, $4,000.
James Johnson, 185 Skyview Drive, carport, $1,448.
Damien Zink and Sarah Sherck, 1056 Old Greenhill Road, garage, $40,000.
Kenneth and Darla Sims, 2484 Morehead Road, garage, $15,000.
Vick Dekarla and Gene Hansbrough, 876 Carter Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Custom Design Build, 312 Marblegate Circle, single-family residence, $180,000.
Custom Design Build, 127 Cottage Stone Blvd., single-family residence, $220,000.
Brad Knee Builders, Lot 515, Northridge, single-family residence, $100,000.
R. Harvey Johnston, 2400 Ewing Ford Road, demolition, $40,000.
Jeff Wimpee, 7865 Russellville Road, garage, $40,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 114, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $145,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 117, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $145,000.
Sanel and Mirela Music, Lot 220, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $29,900.
Christopher and Heidi Royse, 328 Luther Lawrence Road, single-family residence, $270,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 10, Blevins Farm, single-family residence, $284,707.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 44, Blevins Farm, single-family residence, $314,704.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 236, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $298,936.
Jon and Kimberlee Wilson, 1162 Upper Iron Bridge Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
John and Sheila Smiley, Lot 62, Hunters Crossing, garage, $15,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 41, South Oaks, single-family residence, $120,000.
Jason and Leigh Ann Price, Lot 127, Hunters Crossing, single-family residence, $56,000.
Jeffrey Phillips, 976 Girkin Road, workshop, $12,000.
Douglas McKinney, Lot 20, Spindletop subdivision, fence, $3,000.
Kevin and Marilyn Glenn, 2297 Youngs Ferry Road, garage, $15,000.
Kevin and Marilyn Glenn, 2297 Youngs Ferry Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Alex and Taylor Thomas, 3891 Claypool Boyce Road, single-family residence, $300,000
Logan and Jessica Thomas, 3947 Claypool Boyce Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Leon Adams, 3992 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Leon Adams, 3626 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Jeremy Doolin and Fallon Pendleton, 1411 Peachtree Lane, garage, $35,000.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, 5972 Nashville Road, mercantile, $900,000.
John and Clair Butler, 2816 Thompson Drive, storage shed, $15,000.
Andrew and Allison Williamson, Phillips Road, grading, $800.
Phil Brown Construction, Lot 619, Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Phil Brown Construction, Lot 620, Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Brad Knee Builders, Lot 613, Northridge, single-family residence, $110,000.
Brad Knee Builders, Lot 614, Northridge, single-family residence, $110,000.
Jeffrey Schnoover, 3712 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $160,000.
Bradley and Rachel Salyer, 4534 Shady Place Court, single-family residence, $21,700.
Gary Drury, Lot 42, Peachtree Downs, in-ground pool, $29,000.
Tim and Karen Knipp, Lot 8, Peachtree Valley, in-ground pool, $26,000.
Payton Landing of Bowling Green, 6099 Scottsville Road, sign, $3,000.
Dinsmore Family Living Trust, 1395 White Stone Quarry Road, paving, $5,000.
Wes and Rachelle Sanford, Lot 210, North Ridge, fence, $3,000.
Joshua and Pamilla Borne, Lot 1, Red Cedar, garage, $50,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 4539 Petros Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 4515 Petros Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 1321 Jack Smith Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Stokes Homes LLC, 390 Old Post Drive, single-family residence, $300,000.
Thessen Concrete Contracting Inc., 60 The Trace Drive, single-family residence, $65,000.
Thessen Concrete Contracting Inc., 60 The Trace Drive, single-family residence, $275,000.
Ronny Salvador, Lot 15, Doe Ridge, in-ground pool, $36,680.
Fabian Alvarez and Heidi Pintner, 1475 Southern Sky Circle, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Michael and Kimberly Timmer, Lot 199, Hidden River Estates, fence, $9,250.
Melody Massengale, Lot 68, Bailey’s Farm, fence, $3,500.
Jason and Angela McBride, 888 Girkin Boiling Springs Road, garage, $10,000.
Jay Shree Dada LLC, 605 S. Main St., sign, $24,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 617, Northridge, $140,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 618, Northridge, $140,000.
The Henson Company, 2949 Boyce Fairview Road, single-family residence, $130,000.
