Bowling Green
J. Trapper Construction LLC (Ewing Pointe Apartments, new clubhouse), 2661 Mount Victor Lane, commercial building, $235,000.
J. Trapper Construction LLC (Ewing Pointe Apartments, eight-plex apartments, Building 1), 2661 Mount Victor Lane, $867,300.
J. Trapper Construction LLC (Ewing Pointe Apartments, eight-plex apartments, Building 2), 2661 Mount Victor Lane, $867,300.
J. Trapper Construction LLC (Ewing Pointe Apartments, eight-plex apartments, Building 3), 2661 Mount Victor Lane, $867,300.
J. Trapper Construction LLC (Ewing Pointe Apartments, eight-plex apartments, Building 5), 2661 Mount Victor Lane, $867,300.
J. Trapper Construction LLC (Ewing Pointe Apartments, eight-plex apartments, Building 4), 2661 Mount Victor Lane, $986,300.
WAKY Signs (Green Earth Stones, one new attached illuminated sign), 1701 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Precision Contractors (new single-family residence, Lot 128), 901 McFadin Station Court, residential building, $155,000.
Neon Campus, 1343 Old Louisville Road, sign.
Stonewood Construction (Build 2 Suit, eight-plex apartments, Building 28), 2146 Prospector Court, Lot 14, commercial building, $600,000.
Fastsigns (Home Instead), 1861 Westen St., sign.
Eubanks Construction (new detached garage), 1015 Grider Pond Road, residential building, $108,000.
Habitat for Humanity (Lot 11-38), 1273 Regis O’Connor Blvd., residential building, $120,000.
Jeremy Rollenhagen (add/alter single-family residence, dormer addition, alter attic space), 1022 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $44,984.
Alderson Homes, 260 Whitecotten Drive, Lot 97-3, residential building, $240,000.
Rock Hills Church (alter commercial interior, change of use), 401 Emmett Ave., commercial building, $190,000.
Infinity Pipeline Inc. (Southern Kentucky Extracts, alter/add commercial building, change of use), 115 Kelly Court, commercial building, $100,000.
Shamrock Homes, 2030 Twilight Ave., residential building, $55,000.
Bryan Davis (new storage building), 1319 Rodes Drive, residential building, $10,000.
Diego Mendoza (alter commercial interior, grocery store change of use), 1355 Veterans Memorial Lane, commercial building, $3,200.
Jonathan Bunch (new concrete pad and storage building), 916 Roselawn Way, residential building, $10,000.
Scott & Ritter (Houchens Industries, former Jerry’s Restaurant, commercial building demolition), 660 Interstate Drive, demolition, $15,000.
Signature Signs (three attached illuminated sign), 1870 Westen St., sign.
Admir Hamza (tornado shelter, alter interior), 316 Paige Ave., residential building, $4,600.
Signature Signs (Big Country Outdoor, seven new attached illuminated signs), 3108 Nashville Road, sign.