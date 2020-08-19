Bowling Green
Ramada Inn, 4767 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $45,000.
Appleby Laccetti Architects (Chep USA), 250 Mitch McConnell Way, commercial building, $150,000.
Stonewood Construction, 1125 Old Barren River Road, commercial building, $430,000.
BCD Inc. (Newcomb Oil Co., Five Star Food Mart), 1847 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $50,000.
BCD Inc. (Newcomb Oil Co., Five Star Food Mart), 1847 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $900,000.
Southern Construction, 3437 Amber Court, residential building, $36,000.
John Williams (Jody Allen Office, Suite 201, alter commercial interior), 1131 Fairview Ave., Unit 201, commercial building, $45,000.
Jagoe Homes, 848 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $248,031.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 174 Ridgewood Drive, residential building, $75,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 2636 Russellville Road, demolition, $6,300.
Celio David LLC, 1215 Chestnut St., residential building, $15,000.
Young Signs Inc., 1689 Campbell Lane, sign.
Greogory Willis, 1119 Clay St., residential building, $20,000.
Sonia Lenk, 1359 Park St., residential building, $380.
Signature Signs Inc. (Midsouth Lumber), 107 Emmett Ave., sign.
Santos Garcia, 1171 Crewdson Drive, residential building, $7,000.
Smith & Smith Contracting Inc. (Just Love Coffee), 1640 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $142,000.
Celio David LLC, 1215 Chestnut St., residential building, $10,000.
White Oak General Contractors (Ace Hardware Marketplace), 709 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $65,300.
Osmony P. Chile, 312 Gatewood Ave., residential building, $1,400.
Osmony P. Chile, 312 Gatewood Ave., fence, $3,200.
Don Spear, 406 Woodford Ave., residential building, $45,000.
Brocks Construction (Child Advocacy Center, stairwell alteration, alter commercial interior), 103 E. 12th Ave., commercial building, $13,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.