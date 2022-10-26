Building permits Oct 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenThe Hub East (new clubhouse), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $600,000.Caudill Design & Construction (single-family residence), 953 Threewood Circle, Lot 85, residential building, $950,000. A&E Contracting (new commercial storage building/parking lot), 216 Dishman Lane, commercial building, $530,000.Joshua Rusk (new pool within existing fence), 905 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $33,000.WAKY Signs, 322 Morgantown Road, sign.Amy Lynne McCracken (floating deck), 6486 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $2,000.Myles & Sons Properties LLC, 455 Three Springs Road, short-term rental, $1.Marla Hardcastle, 1356 Park St., short-term rental, $1. Jagoe Homes, 591 Big Leaf Court, Lot 213, residential building, $312,365.DB Allen Construction Co. (Lost River Pizza, alter commercial interior, coffee shop area), 2440 Nashville Road, commercial building, $30,000.Scott Murphy & Daniel, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, site work, $130,000.Wrought Iron Concepts, 1446 Hamilton Court, fence, $15,000.Kirby Builders LLC, 1446 Hamilton Court, pool, $235,000.Greg Gary Trucking (Elizabeth White, demolition due to storm damage), 833 Wakefield St., demolition, $11,500.Page Alley Interiors (Kevin Kirby, single-family residence interior remodel), 907 Magnolia St., residential building, $150,000.Justin Moore, 1340 State St. (Walk2Campus, single-family residence alteration), 1340 State St., residential building, $15,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHalloween's Hometown: How director Carpenter's Bowling Green ties led to Michael MyersPublic drag show inappropriate for childrenHenkel identified as source of Lost River sudsBG man dies in overnight shootingWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsPlanning Commission OKs apartment developmentsJoanie Barnett (King)Bowling Green Pride Fest attracts hundredsChris G. TimberlakeSweets for the street: Drip Confections starts vending business Images Videos State News Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year Emission reduction program offers aid for replacement buses Kentucky city's transit workers authorize possible strike Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Emberton, former Kentucky appeals court judge, dies in fire National News AP News Summary at 3:48 a.m. EDT Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear Exhumations to resume; Bid to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally 'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to assault POLITICAL NEWS Nevada county set for conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke Herzog invited to address Congress as Israel turns 75 Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView