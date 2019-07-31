Bowling Green
Jipaum Askew, 202 Double Springs Road, residential building, $99,000.
Affordable Fence, 1404 Eastland St., fence, $5,600.
Greg Gary Trucking, 604 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., demolition, $6,500.
Pool & Spa Depot, 5512 Aquifer Court, pool, $42,250.
Giraldo Borrego, 238 Valleybrook Ave., residential building, $1,500.
Kirb Appeal Construction & Mgmt., 790 Alders Cove St., residential building, $200,000.
Kirb Appeal Construction & Mgmt., 839 Alpine Pine St., residential building, $200,000.
A Day in the Sun, 1004 Homestead Court, pool, $38,000.
Fastsigns, Midtown Apartments, 1313 Center St., sign.
Kap Dal, 821 Gemini St., residential building, $2,000.
Simmons Contracting (Convenience Market), 6621 Nashville Road, commercial building, $1,300,000.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel (State Street Methodist Church), 1101 State St., commercial building, $482,407.
WAKY Sign Co. (Harley Davidson), 251 Cumberland Trace Road, sign.
Darri Pinerola, 712 Highland Way, residential building, $48,000.
Donald Cox, 323 Cedar Hollow Drive, residential building, $5,689.
Sunbelt Construction, 1010 College St., commercial building, $95,000.
Aacon General Contractors (Penske Truck Leasing), 5646 Old Nashville Road Loop, commercial building, $162,630.
Wes Stephens, 326 E. Main Ave., demolition, $2,500.
Garcia’s Landscaping & Construction, 123 Wilderness Trace Court, site work, $2,700.
Bill Parker Construction, 2100 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $4,000.
Arif Miropija, 319 Macer Ave., residential building, $700.
Omer Mustafic, 910 Hidden Creek St., residential building, $2,475.
Firestone Complete Auto Care, 2373 Nashville Road, tent.
Firestone Complete Auto Care, 2373 Nashville Road, temporary sign.
Springhill Pharmacy, 2305 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Musser Motorsports, 705 E. 16th Ave., temporary sign.
