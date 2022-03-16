Bowling Green
K4 Architecture (Autotruck FCU Bowling Green, new commercial building), 1671 Westpark Drive, Lot 1-13-1, commercial building, $1,450,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 880 Loebner Ave., residential building, $329,605.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 865 Saucer Court, Lot 73, residential building, $308,760.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 588 Big Leaf Court, Lot 216, residential building, $321,580.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 956 Anise Lane, Lot 35, residential building, $259,115.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 952 Anise Lane, Lot 36, residential building, $261,225.
Larry Baxter (add to single-family residence), 1567 Chenoweth Circle, residential building, $28,500.
Hunt Custom Design & Build (new single-family residence), 1809 Rollingwood Way, residential building, $325,000.
BBD Corp, 136 Natchez Trace Ave., site work, $355,795.
Jagoe Homes, 641 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 201, residential building, $261,740.
Mickie’s Alterations/Mickie Drew (new commercial building due to storm damage), 1237 Magnolia St., commercial building, $125,000.
Williams Construction (add to commercial building No. 1), 911 Searcy Way, commercial building, $52,500.
Williams Construction (Searcy Way Self Storage, add to commercial building, No. 2), 911 Searcy Way, commercial building, $130,725.
Williams Construction (Searcy Way Self Storage, add to commercial building No. 3), 911 Searcy Way, $99,750.
Williams Construction, 720 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 105, residential building, $141,500.
Williams Construction, 721 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 108, residential building, $141,500.
Homepro Solutions (Humble Homes Unit B, alter/repair townhouse, fire damage), 134 Westwood Circle, Apt. B, commercial building, $21,000.
GPAC Chester Court Unit 200 (Terminix, add to commercial building), 132 Chester Court, commercial building, $34,930.
BBD Corp (new single-family residence, rebuild from storm damage), 1125 Magnolia St., residential building, $275,000.
DB Allen Construction (storm damage rebuild), 131 Meadowbrook Circle, Lot 15, residential building, $190,000.
DB Allen Construction (storm damage rebuild), 127 Meadowbrook Circle, Lot 14, residential building, $190,000.
Graham Builders (new single-family residence), 294 Stone Hollow Lane, residential building, $181,000.
Legend Builders (Paradise Storage, new commercial storage building, No. 7), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $95,000.
Legend Builders (Paradise Storage, new commercial storage building, No. 8), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $95,000.
Legend Builders (Paradise Storage, new commercial storage building, Building 9), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $80,000.
Legend Builders (Paradise Storage, new commercial building, Building 10), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $65,000.
Legend Builders (Paradise Storage, new commercial building, Building 11), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $40,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (add to single-family residence), 712 Briarwood Court, residential building, $45,000.
Coates Brothers Construction (roof demolition/repair single-family residence due to storm damage), 1121 Magnolia St., residential building, $126,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. (new single-family residence), 933 Anise Lane, Lot 173, residential building, $241,600.
A&B Sign Co., 621 E. 12th Ave., sign.
Jagoe Homes, 645 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 200, residential building, $253,350.
Jagoe Homes, 937 Anise Lane, residential building, $241,600.
John Weatherbee, 825 Nutwood St., mobile home.
A&E Contracting LLC (single-family residence demolition due to storm damage), 123 Meadowbrook Circle, demolition, $8,175.