Bowling Green
Katie Getz (Starbucks, alter interior), 617 Hennessy Way, commercial building, $250,000.
Donald Cook Rentals, 1600 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $3,000.
Chuck Zickus, 127 Ridgewood Court, residential building, $10,000.
Erskine Concepts (Cambridge Market), 760 Campbell Lane, sign.
Legend Builders LLC (new commercial storage units, Bronson Spears, Building 2-3, B-C), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $73,700.
Legend Builders LLC (Spears Project), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $105,600.
Legend Builders LLC (new commercial storage building, Bronson Spears, Building 5-E), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $24,200.
Legend Builders LLC (Spears Project), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $44,000.
Legend Builders LLC (new commercial storage building, Bronson Spears, Building 7), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $20,160.
Legend Builders LLC (Spears Project), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $20,160.
Legend Builders LLC (new commercial storage building, Bronson Spears, Building 9), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $17,010.
Legend Builders LLC (Spears Project), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $13,860.
Legend Builders LLC (new commercial storage building, Bronson Spears, Building 11), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, commercial building, $10,080.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 775 Kobus St., residential building, $190,826.
Page Alley Interiors, 815 Covington St., residential building, $80,000.
Curbside Ministries, 1222 N. Lee Drive, tent.
Covington Oaks, 1317 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
The Light of the World Church, 1200 Clay St., tent.
Cash Express, 719 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Hatbro LLC, 2424 Airway Drive, commercial building, $340,000.
