Bowling Green
C-Trace Flex LLC, 288 Cumberland Trace Road, commercial building, $1,500,000.
City of Bowling Green (new commercial building, City of Bowling Green Fire Station), 385 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $3,999,770.
Jerry Stokes Construction, 748 Cumberland Ridge Way, residential building, $350,000.
Stewart Richey Construction (new commercial building, U.S. Warehousing), 472 Century St., commercial building, $4,500,000.
Van Meter & Slavey, 6480 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $90,000.
Van Meter & Slavey, 6474 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $90,000.
Thang Mung, 720 Shawnee Way, residential building, $1,000.
Focal Building Group (Briarwood Elementary School), 265 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $25,000.
Nathan Grigsby, 142 Cedar Trail Ave., residential building, $1,000.
Van Meter & Slavey, 6572 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $162,000.
Van Meter & Slavey, 6409 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $90,000.
Jagoe Homes, 745 Kobus St., residential building, $197,011.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (St. Joseph Catholic Church), 434 Church Ave., commercial building, $3,500,000.
Rex Stephenson, 636 State St., demolition, $1.
Stewart Richey Construction, 5557 Nashville Road, site work, $87,000.
Firestone, 2373 Nashville Road, temporary sign.
