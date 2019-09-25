Bowling Green
Denham Blythe Co. Inc. (Henkel, facilities expansion), 385 Southwood Court, commercial building, $8,000,000.
Signs Express (Jet’s Pizza), 1625 Campbell Lane, sign.
Signs Express (5 Star Storage, Lynn Davenport), 4470 Wal Valley Way, Lot 1, sign.
Hometrak, 1508 Normalview Drive, two residential buildings, each at a cost of $250,000.
Scott and Ritter Inc., 1847 Scottsville Road, demolition, $7,500.
Scott and Ritter Inc., 1851 Scottsville Road, demolition, $8,500.
Gomez Construction (Ashok Patel, add to commercial building, kitchen addition), 2205 Russellville Road, commercial building, $130,000.
Any Length Improvements, 1808 Marion Court, residential building, $25,000.
Lynn D. Olson, 1520 Scottsville Road, residential building, $150,000.
TCA Construction, 1324 Scottsville Road, residential building, $3,000.
American Karen Baptist Church, 310 Lowe Ave., sign.
Neon Campus, 5646 Old Nashville Road Loop, sign.
BBD Corp. (Hughes & Coleman, alter commercial interior), 1265 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $186,500.
McDonald’s, 603 Hennessy Way, temporary sign.
McDonald’s, 1925 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Neon Campus, 3200 Ken Bale Blvd., sign.
Keith Hatler (Ace Hardware/Houchens Indus-tries, alter commercial building), 2706 Russellville Road, commercial building, $50,000.
Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, tent.
Anderson Construction, 1646 Sioux Way, residential building, $3,000.
Midas, 603 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
