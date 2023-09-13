Building permits Building permits Sep 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenParkway Property LLC (multi-family and commercial building), 250 Dishman Lane, commercial building, $610,850.ECLBG LLC (The Mint, alter commercial interior), 2475 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $300,000. Precision Contractors, 268 Townsend Way, residential building, $275,000.WEHR Constructors (Warren County Public Schools, taking storage building down and relocating), 830 Cumberland Trace Road, demolition, $9,600. DC’s Roofing & Contracting (Anita Torbett, sunroom addition on single-family residence), 1914 Kay Ave., residential building, $35,000.Jagoe Homes, 945 Anise Lane, Lot 41, residential building, $207,150.Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 72, mobile home.Lloyd Delouch (garage demolition), 123 Valleybrook Ave., demolition, $500.Carmelo Hernandez (room addition on single-family residence), 1161 Crewdson Drive, residential building, $45,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Trade Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMorgantown rallies for family after fatal crashBody of missing Smiths Grove man found following searchCancer battle leaves Duvall 'happier than before'Michael Edward SalsmanCharlie W. WhittinghillJohn J. KinnarneySearch continues for missing Smiths Grove manWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBusiness accelerator gets final push thanks to new visionGlasgow barber shares love of painting for over 50 years Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 12:12 p.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:03 p.m. EDT Stock market today: Wall Street churns after highly anticipated inflation data For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes Former NYC buildings commissioner surrenders in bribery investigation POLITICAL NEWS McCarthy shores up Republican support for Biden impeachment inquiry, as White House goes on offense Hillary Clinton joins Jill Biden at the White House to honor recipients of a prestigious arts prize Tech titans are giving senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum Speaker McCarthy directs the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden North Carolina Republicans are in a budget standoff because of gambling provisions Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView