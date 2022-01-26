Bowling Green
Nathan Roberts, 150 Turner Court, site work, $73,000.
MGB General Contracting (South Central Veterinary, commercial addition), 542 Plum Springs Loop, commercial building, $325,000.
Phase Zero Design (Heartland Dental, alter commercial interior), 1025 Ashley St., commercial building, $300,000.
Sign Crafters (add message board to pole sign), 1901 Russellville Road, sign.
Finesigns & Graphics, 340 Mitch McConnell Way, sign.
Greg Gary Trucking (Radha Krishina, commercial building demolition), 1302 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $6,000.
Caudill Design & Construction, 1320 Burr Oaks Court, Lot 10, residential building, $587,000.
Perkins Design & Construction (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 806 Covington St., Apt. B, residential building $100,000.
Build 270 (add rear porch), 3517 Lucinda Drive, residential building, $20,000.
MGB General Contracting (Friends of Lost River Cave, commercial addition), 2818 Nashville Road, commercial building, $120,000.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel (partial demolition and repair, commercial building), 106 Cosma Drive, commercial building, $5,000,000.
Kenneth Cone (Cone Funeral Home, new commercial building), 1517 Westpark Drive, commercial building, $83,488.
Jagoe Homes, 892 Loebner Ave., Lot 119, residential building, $354,775.
Greg Gary Trucking (commercial building demolition), 1401 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $1,500.
Jagoe Homes, 886 Loebner Ave., Lot 118, residential building, $335,855.
Home Pro Solutions LLC (Remodel Realty LLC, new single-family residence), 119 W. 10th Ave., residential building, $88,950.
Rob Jones Construction (repair roof/duplex), 1248 Magnolia St., residential building, $8,000.
Rob Jones Construction (alter/repair roof), 1416 Willow Way, residential building, $8,000.
Designer Flooring & Interiors (demolition and repair to single-family residence, storm damage), 720 Briarwood Court, residential building, $325,000.
Designer Flooring & Interiors (demolition and repair to single-family residence, storm damage), 921 Nutwood St., residential building, $98,000.
Jagoe Homes, 948 Anise Lane, Lot 37, residential building, $299,440.
SFP LLC (demolition to single-family residence), 867 Nutwood St., demolition, $4,500.
Interior Demolition Specialist (Lora Fisher, demolition to single-family residence), 802 Covington St., demolition, $9,000.
TPM (Houchens Industries, Musser Motorsports, commercial building demolition, storm damage), 705 E. 16th Ave., demolition, $12,000.
TPM (Houchens Industries, former Tobacco Shop, commercial building demolition, storm damage), 1541 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $7,600.
SFP LLC (single-family residence demolition), 2440 Stonebridge Lane, demolition, $3,500.
Almir Beslagic (add shelter to single-family residence), 719 Park Hills St., residential building, $2,500.
A&B Sign Co. (new attached signs), 1960 Louisville Road, sign.
Hammer Homes LLC (alter/repair single-family residence), 515 Woodland Ave., residential building, $40,000.
Hammer Homes LLC (alter/repair single-family residence), 511 Woodland Ave., residential building, $60,000.
Nancy Bridges (replace shed from storm damage), 1033 Nutwood St., residential building, $9,600.
Cornerstone Construction, 5324 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 115, residential building, $170,000.