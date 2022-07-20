Building permits Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenCharles Deweese Construction, 5674 Russellville Road, site work, $57,000.Julianna McGovern (Sleep Number, alter commercial interior), 1780 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $280,000. Stewart Richey Construction (Harbor Steel, new commercial building), 1117 Commonwealth Blvd., commercial building, $5,070,668.J.C. Brewer Construction, 511 Traditions Blvd., Lot 47, site work, $55,100.Scott & Ritter (accessory building demolition), 701 E. Seventh Ave., demolition, $3,045.Premier Sign, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Donald Cook (Oxford Center Apartments, eight-plex apartments, Building 2), 131 Audley Court, commercial building, $400,000.Donald and Nick Cook (Oxford Center Apartments), 131 Audley Court, $400,000.Gold Standard Contracting (add to single-family residence, bedroom and bath), 813 Nutwood St., residential building, $38,000.Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, 150 Turner Court, site work, $230,150.Gemini Homes Inc. (new single-family residence, storm damage), 1209 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $700,000.BBD Corp. (Rivendell), 200 Natchez Trace Ave., commercial building, $345,548.72.Donald and Nick Cook (Oxford Center Apartments), 131 Audley Court, two commercial buildings each at a cost of $450,000. Raven Construction (new single-family residence), 225 Ford Ave., residential building, $180,000.Maung Aye (single-family residence, new deck), 2421 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $5,000.BBD Corp Inc. (Eckart Supply, alter interior), 1920 Mel Browning St., commercial building, $244,891.Vickie Moran (porch addition), 2426 Ken Bale Blvd., residential building, $650.Brian Schandel, 501 Lansdale Ave., residential building, $100,000.Sign Crafters, 130 Walton Ave., sign.WAKY Signs, 2425 Scottsville Road, sign.WAKY Signs, 245 North Graham St., sign.Habitat for Humanity, 1169 Regis O’Connor Blvd., mobile home.Tim Clark (alter/repair duplex, storm damage), 725 Village Creek Drive, residential building, $80,000.Vision Builders (single-family residence, storm rebuild), 829 Rockwood Drive, residential building, $266,850.Ethan Baker (repair storm damage to single-family residence), 1218 Nutwood St., residential building $50,000.Pedro Guillen (add to single-family residence, porch cover), 313 Moonlite Ave., residential building, $8,000.Renee Murillo (alter detached carport, enclosing), 626 Glen Lily Road, residential building, $1,450. 