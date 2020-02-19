Bowling Green
Robin’s Fence Co., 494 Hub Blvd., fence, $65,000.
Charles Deweese Construction, 2362 Russellville Road, site work, $10,700.
Horizon Construction, 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $25,000.
Roberts Construction LLC, 288 Cumberland Trace Road, sign.
Focal Building Group, 2317 Russellville Road, demolition, $6,500.
BBD Corp. Inc., (Owl’s Head Alloys, detached office building), 187 Mitch McConnell Way, commercial building, $300,000.
Grassroots Construction LLC (Indian Hills Country Club, detached covered pavilion), 200 Indian Hills Drive, commercial building, $20,000.
King Contracting, 1910 Karen Ave., pool, $34,000.
Johnny Hulsman, 1260 Campbell Lane, sign.
CKC Construction Services, 1411 Willow Way, residential building, $19,400.
Bigfoot Construction, 3409 Cool Water Court, residential building, $6,000.
Osmany P. Chile, 312, Gatewood Ave., residential building, $12,000.
Red Door Properties, 1679 Chestnut St., temporary sign.
Wayne Dickons, 106 E. 13th Ave., residential building, $100,000.
Stewart Richey Construction (Bendix, alter commercial building, modular ADB office), 346 Central Ave., commercial building, $52,223.
Stewart Richey Construction (Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake, alter commercial building, modular maintenance office), 346 Central Ave., commercial building, $109,946.
